Christian Bale is trying to make his stars laugh in the middle of the scenes and there’s a valid reason

In an interview with MovieMaker.com, Christian talked about his role as Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho,” and how he was trying to adopt a method of action that would prevent interruption of filming, says femalefirst.co.uk.

“I’ll start laughing if I know people too well. I’ll start laughing in the middle of the scenes. Especially with such a character, ”he said.

Even Christian star Chloe Sevigny considered shooting with him “pretty hard”.

She said, “Working with Christian was pretty difficult because I didn’t know the whole method. I was pretty fresh. I haven’t done so many movies before, and that the actor would be lost to the extent and consumed by the part, I had a difficult time … I just want to get in touch with him, but I feel he didn’t. and my ego is like, “I don’t like me? Does she think I’m a terrible actress? ‘ “

She added: “But then, when we went to festivals and so on, like Berlin and the like, he was very friendly then. When we didn’t shoot, did not do the press and stuff, he couldn’t be a nicer guy. “

