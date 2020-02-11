Christian Bale becomes Mephisto for Chris Hemsworth’s “Thor 4” in Stunning Fan Art

New artwork for Thor: Love and Thunder by Chris Hemsworth reveals how Christian Bale might look like the villain Mephisto.

With Christian Bale’s Thor: Love and Thunder role under control, a new concept design shows the star as the Marvel villain Mephisto for the Chris Hemsworth film. In the comics, Mephisto takes great pleasure in concluding deals with heroes, only for them to have some sort of disadvantage that they face afterwards. This new fan art by Christian Bale as Mephisto for Thor: Love and Thunder by Chris Hemsworth proves how amazing the star could look in the role.

Taika Waititi Breaks Silence On "Star Wars" Movie Rumors

Created by the popular digital artist BossLogic, the artwork shows Christian Bale as Mephisto with an intimidating look and the letter “M” carved across his forehead. He also has a collar while holding a pen up and offering one of his notorious deals. In the title of his position, BossLogic suggests that Christian Bale as Mephisto could offer to revive Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder. View the artwork of Christian Bale as Mephisto for Thor: Love and Thunder by Chris Hemsworth below.

“Just draw here, Asgard is being restored” ✒️ #christianbale #mephisto #thorloveandthunder

What do you think of the artwork by Christian Bale as Mephisto? Want to see Christian Bale as Mephisto in Chris Hemsworth’s next cinematic solo outing like Thor? Let us know in the comments!

"Booksmart" Star Kaitlyn Dever responds to Batgirl rumors

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. The film will be based on Jason Aaron’s comic book series Mighty Thor, with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the new Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release in theaters on November 5, 2021. Keep up to date with the latest news about Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

DC Universe Debuts "Doom Patrol" Character Posters

Along with the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that would be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on “Next”.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is a replica of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.

