Christian Bale becomes Mephisto for Chris Hemsworth’s “Thor 4” in Stunning Fan Art

A great new concept design for Thor: Love and Thunder by Chris Hemsworth shows how Christian Bale could look like the iconic Marvel Comics villain Mephisto.

With Christian Bale’s Thor: Love and Thunder role under lock and key, a new concept design presents the former Batman actor as the Marvel villain Mephisto for the highly anticipated Chris Hemsworth film. In the comics, Mephisto takes great pleasure in concluding deals with heroes, only for them to have some sort of disadvantage that they face afterwards. This new concept design by Christian Bale as Mephisto for Thor: Love and Thunder by Chris Hemsworth proves how amazing the star could look like the character.

Taika Waititi Breaks Silence On “Star Wars” Movie Rumors

Designed by the popular digital artist and influencer BossLogic, the artwork shows Christian Bale as Mephisto with an intimidating shine and the letter “M” carved across his forehead. He also has a collar while holding a pen up and offering one of his notorious deals. In the title of his position, BossLogic suggests that Christian Bale as Mephisto could offer to revive Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder. You can see Christian Bale as Mephisto for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

“Just draw here, Asgard is being restored” ✒️ #christianbale #mephisto #thorloveandthunder

What do you think of the artwork by Christian Bale as Mephisto? Want to see Christian Bale as Mephisto in Chris Hemsworth's next cinematic solo outing like Thor?

“Booksmart” Star Kaitlyn Dever responds to Batgirl rumors

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. The film will be based on Jason Aaron’s comic book series Mighty Thor, with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the new Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on November 5, 2021. Keep up to date with the latest news about Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The Witcher” by Henry Cavill introduces new photos for the poster and first look

Netflix has released a brand new poster for the Henry Cavill series The Witcher, along with a whole series of first look photos.

A beautiful poster for the upcoming Netflix series The Witcher debuted this morning with Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia. In addition, Netflix also dropped the first official photos of Anya Cholatra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri, as well as two other stills that offer fans a fresh look at Geralt.

You can view the poster below and the new photos in the gallery by clicking on ‘Next’.

Based on the fantasy series of novels and short stories by Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix’s The Witcher follows the monster-slayer for rent called Geralt van Rivia (Henry Cavill). Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich will also serve as the executive producer of the series, while Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia Lopez and Charlotte Brändström are on board as director for the first season with eight episodes.

Here is the official summary for The Witcher:

The Witcher is based on the best-selling fantasy series and is an epic story about fate and the family. Geralt van Rivia, a lonely monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often turn out to be more godless than animals. But when fate drives him to a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn together to control the increasingly volatile continent.

The Witcher plays Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Aretuza and Millie Brady as Princess Renfri, with Mimi Ndiweni and Therica Wilson-Read as starting magicians.

The Witcher will be available on Netflix at the end of 2019. Stay up to date with the latest updates for the upcoming Netflix series.

The Christian Bale post becomes Mephisto for Chris Hemsworth’s “Thor 4” In Stunning Fan Art first appeared on Heroic Hollywood.