Chrissy Teigen Slams ‘F – king Tool’ Jon Miller after criticizing Parasite’s Oscar wins

Chrissy Teigen don’t let anyone rain on the “Parasite” parade.

After the acclaimed Bong Joon-Ho Best Original Screenplay thriller at the 2020 Oscars won Sunday night, conservative TV presenter Jon Miller went to Twitter to criticize the film and those involved, saying, “these people are America’s destruction.”

In return, Teigen went to Miller, whom she called an “f-king tool.”

“A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for the best original screenplay of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917,” wrote Miller, a conservative host for Blaze TV. “Acceptance speech was:” FANTASTIC HONOR. THANK YOU. ” He then continues to give the remainder of his Korean speech. These people are destroying America. “

After being called racist for his comments, he followed up his first tweet with an explanation of what he meant by “these people.”

“‘These people’ are clearly not Koreans, but those in Hollywood who hand out a foreign film fighting class war flames over 2 films that I thought deserved more to show how awake they are,” he wrote. “That must be clear from the rest of what I tweeted about tonight’s production.”

Earlier in the night he called the broadcast “globalistic waste” while Idina Menzel sang “Into the Unknown” with a group of singers from all over the world. “All these women who sing Frozen in different languages, and they didn’t even have the courtesy to give us subtitles like the opera, apparently a much less tasteless production than the #Oscars,” he wrote.

Teigen tore the journalist in a destructive tweet and wrote: “What a stupid tool you are, your family is ashamed. At meetings they are literally like ‘how is Jon doing that little stupid tool and everyone’ is going ‘yes, it can be us don’t care he’s a stupid king ‘- come say hello when you’re gone tonight. “

The husband of the model, John Legend, Teigen supported and continued Miller. “They pay you for these stupid takes,” tweeted the singer. “Or are you doing this for fun?”

In case you missed it, “Parasite” wrote history on Sunday evening and became the first foreign film to win an Oscar for Best Picture. “Parasite” also won the prize for best international function, best original screenplay and best director for Bong Joon-Ho.

