Chrissy Teigen responds to Butt Photoshop Fail’s claims on Instagram: Photo

Sorry for this troll. Chrissy Teigen recently replied to the Photoshop failures on Instagram, and we almost forgot how well she handles clapbacks. The 34-year-old model went on Instagram on Thursday February 6th to share a photo of her in leggings with her husband’s face John Legend on the butt. In the picture, Teigen was seen from behind when she showed her husband, who was surrounded by a red heart. “We’re getting … really random things in the house,” she wrote in the headline.

The picture was classically funny battering, but a trailer had to ruin the mood by accusing her of using Photoshop to make her bum look bigger. “Photoshopping,” the user wrote. “Why didn’t it look like John was in the hot tub like it was?” It’s unclear which photo the troll refers to, but it’s probably the picture of her, Legend, and her son Miles, taken in July 2019 ,

As expected, Teigen came with the wildest gossip that finally silenced her troll. She wrote back, “Maybe you’ve never seen a girl in this position before, but it’s good if you look like you have an ass.” Get them, Chrissy. Snaps all around.

Of course, this is not the first time that batter has hit trolls. The author of Cravings: Hungry For More has been the Internet’s clap back queen for years after receiving many cruel reactions to critics. Another favorite of ours was when she replied to President Donald Trump and called her a “woman with a dirty mouth”. Your answer? I’ll call him a name right away. “Lol what a pussy ass bitch. marked everyone except me. an honor, Mr. President, ”she tweeted.

Together with her 1-year-old son Miles, Teigen and Legend also share the 3-year-old daughter Luna. The two have been married since 2013 after meeting each other on the set of his music video for “Stereo” in 2006.

Never change, Chrissy.