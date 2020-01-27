Scroll to view more pictures

Hello yes hello Chrissy Teigen and John Legends Grammys 2020 photos are cute AF. The former model of Sports Illustrated [34] and the singer of “All of Me” [41] walked the red carpet at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, where they were extremely charming.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host wore a flowing orange dress with structured sleeves, while her husband wore an asymmetrical gray suit. One side of Legend’s jacket is longer than the other. The singer from “Green Light” also dropped the tie and added a full face of junk to his ensemble. Teigen, however, wore her bob in loose waves.

Of course, this is not the first time that Batter and Legend have been at the Grammys. The “Ordinary People” singer has a total of 29 nominations and 10 awards. His first Grammy was in 2006 for Best New Artist, where he defeated artists such as Sugarland, Ciara, Fall Out Boy and Keane. Legend’s most recent Grammy was the best visual media song for “Glory” from the Selma soundtrack in 2016.

Before the Grammys, both Teigen and Legend used social media to pay tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash hours before the Grammys in California. “I can’t believe it’s real. My God. Oh my god, ”Teigen tweeted, adding a second tweet:“ Right now it’s downtown and nothing is less important than what we’re doing today. It is absolutely terrible. Everyone is deaf. “

The legend wrote: “I’m just so sad and stunned. In the Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, he was preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we had lost too early, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and meaningless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe. “

Teigen and Legend met on the set of his music video for “Stereo” in 2006. The couple married in 2013 and shared two children: the 3-year-old daughter Luna and the 1-year-old son Miles.

Legend previously spoke to the Grammys about how he has developed as a songwriter since his first Grammy in 2006. I think you have a better idea of ​​what you want to talk about in your music, ”he said. “I think that helped me mature as a songwriter and work with really talented, soulful people throughout the process.”