Chrissy Teigen gives details about the ‘tasks’ that must be completed to enter the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Chrissy Teigen spills the tea on the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

In a hilarious Twitter thread on Monday, the 34-year-old model described the “tasks” that must be completed to participate in the A-list.

“The vanity fair party is of course the best and most coveted official post-Oscar party,” Teigen began, “but you have to complete or evade 5 tasks before you actually see the party or I assume you’re just missing.”

The first task? Posing in the portrait studio of Mark Seiger. “The tasks: highly sought after market seliger photo shoot,” tweeted Teigen. “Everyone wants to do this and not everyone can. This is a fun task.”

The mother of two continued: “Then you have to enter the grave of lasers and dance for a video. Then you either have to stomp on the heads of the two social media or succumb to their demands. 1/773.”

According to Teigen, the next task is: “use your power to record FaceTime with someone’s daughter.” She continued: “They will be a big fan! You must be very excited or they will tweet you.”

Regarding the last requirement, the author “Cravings” said that one should meet the responsible person. “You finally met the head boss,” tweeted Teigen. “Someone who doesn’t recognize you but needs to remember it. This conversation takes 18 minutes.”

Teigen, who of course attended the event with her husband John Legend, ended her thread by sharing a sweet photo of her and Jessica Alba. On the photo, Teigen sees her mouth cover and look at Alba, who seemed to be laughing at something on her phone.

“it’s worth it. ❤️ thank you @vanityfair” Teigen wrong next to the photo.

View the full Twitter thread below.

