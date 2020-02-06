Chris Wood speaks to Kai Parker after legacies

Kai Parker is back and he hasn’t changed anything.

Tonight’s episode of Legacies is welcome Chris Wood as the most notorious, most bad villain of The Vampire Diaries. He has been trapped for the past decade in a prison world created by his witch cousins, but in ‘Kai Parker Screwed Us’ he is ready to party again.

A few episodes ago, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) were in prison, all because of the very annoying Alyssa Chang (Olivia Liang), which means they have to contend with what else there is to experience, including their worst nightmare Kai Parker.

Even if you haven’t seen The Vampire Diaries for a while, it’s hard to forget that wedding scene where the pregnant wife Jo of Alaric was murdered by her twin brother Kai. Kai later tried to kill Alaric’s daughters (who were magically transported to Caroline Forbes like fetuses, very normal), so you can understand why this family hates him with all they have.

Chris Wood says that marriage killing is his favorite evil thing that Kai has done.

“I mean, it’s real, really evil, but the whole wedding event was pretty terrible, killing his entire family,” he told us by phone. “And I think the reason I would mention that is because it might be the biggest smile we’ve ever seen on his face the moment he does it, and that was really fun to play. It’s really dark and terrible, but it was a great episode. ”

Wood said he didn’t have much trouble regaining character for Kai, mainly due to the writing and the fact that Kai is the kind of completely insane person who would be very happy to kill his entire family at a wedding.

“He has some kind of no limits in terms of what is OK, and what is normal behavior, and he is so eccentric that he is very free as an actor to play him,” he says. “No choice is really wrong with him, and the wrong choice wouldn’t be a big one, so that part was easy to rediscover because it’s from, oh yes, I can do what I want.”

Kai has really done some of the worst things anyone has ever done on The Vampire Diaries, but we all love him for some reason. Wood can only guess why.

‘I really do not know. I don’t know if I should worry, “he said with a smile. “I think it’s so nice how irreparable he is, in combination with how weird he is. At first glance he seems a bit uncomfortable and annoying and his sense of humor is really strange. But then he has done all these horrible things “Some of the worst things in the history of the Vampire Diaries universe. I mean, he essentially killed Elena. He’s pretty horrible.”

(For the record, Kai just put a really mean eternal sleep curse on her while Nina Dobrev left the show, but she did wake up in the serial finale.)

Bequests are not used to monsters such as Kai. He is not a bad Cupid or a dragon or even at the level of the Necromancer, but he is a beast of his own, with a much deeper history in the show than one of the big bads before.

“Frankly, it was so great to be that kind of unique monster, because the show has a very different approach to this Salvatore-based universe,” says Wood. “Kai is very different from anyone they’ve ever had to deal with, and he doesn’t have, you know, to quote the title of the show, but he has this deep legacy where all the characters there have heard and know the horror stories how terrible he was. It simply presents a very different interaction with a monster, because he is a monster, only one in human form. ”

He is also a monster who killed Alaric’s wife and Josie and Lizzie’s mother, so although he is technically the twin’s uncle and this is technically a family reunion, it is not at all happy. You can imagine how Alaric will react to his greatest enemy: bad.

“(The reunion) is just as confusing and full of anger and resentment as you would think it would be,” says Wood. “Kai likes nothing more than a toy, and for him, someone to play with, play with, torture, cheat on, I mean, that’s when he feels things. So that’s his only hazy place that balances people ruined, so it’s full of that. ”

Josie in particular faces Kai in unexpected ways and Wood says the teenage witch surprises her angry uncle a bit, in a way that is hardly horrible. Almost. Kind of.

“Kai still initially sees her as that little child, the only death that has escaped. He first thinks it’s going to be easy, and she’s stupid, and he can just let her do anything, and then think I have a weird pride that eventually comes up when he starts seeing her fight back and tries to outsmart him, “he says. “But you know it’s the Kai Parker brand of pride, because it still means she wants to cut off her head.”

Will Kai cut off Josie’s head? Will he kill another whole family? Will he ask another disturbed storyline about unborn babies moving the womb, or will he surprise us all and do something new?

You have to wait until tonight’s episode to find out!

Legacies broadcast at 9 pm on the CW.