Chris Sale deals with mild cases of pneumonia

David Richard-VS TODAY Sport

The Boston Red Sox starts with difficulty in 2020. After saying goodbye to Alex Cora and exchanging Mookie Betts, pitcher Chris Sale is now standing aside with a mild form of pneumonia to start spring training.

Sale told the team that he was dealing with the flu, but later said it was getting worse and getting pneumonia. The Boston bait reports to the team for further evaluation on Friday, but he is starting to feel better.

Chris Sale has been dealing with flu that has become a mild form of pneumonia for the past week and a half. Roenicke spoke to him on the phone today and said, “He feels really good.” The sale will be re-evaluated on Friday.

– Joon Lee (@joonlee) 12 February 2020

Sale missed the last month of the 2019 season with inflammation in his pitching elbow. After an offseason of rest and rehabilitation, the Red Sox hoped he would report to make the spring completely healthy and ready to prepare for the coming season. Unfortunately, due to the illness, the 20-year-old will now be relaxed again to pitch.

Perhaps the only good news that Red Sox fans have heard in months is that Sale’s elbow is completely healthy and will not be limited when the 2020 season starts.