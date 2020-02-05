Chris Rock’s “Saw” film has a trailer and an official title

In May 2019, it was announced that Chris Rock would be featured in a new episode of the Saw series, and the world responded with a collective: “Huh …”.

Chris Rock’s acting talents have served him well in comedy clubs, SNL, and Adam Sandler films, but he’s not exactly known for his dramatic roles. Initially, the new project – under the working title The Organ Donor – was billed as a restart or split off of the horror franchise, and it was hard to imagine how the Saw concept could be revised with Chris Rock behind the wheel. Since then, some details have emerged and the project is beginning to make a lot more sense.

First, it now has an official title: Spiral: From the Book of Saw. I’m not sure what Saw’s book is, but luckily the new film isn’t a fresh start. Instead, although it is not a direct sequel, it will take place in the same timeline as the previous eight films – of which Rock has been a big fan “since the first film in 2004”. The new trailer with 21 Savages “A Lot” about New York’s scenes looks promisingly creepy. Chris Rock plays Detective Ezekiel Banks, a New York police officer who is investigating a series of cruel murders against the police.

Rocks Detective Banks is helped by his partner William Schenk (played by Max Minghella of Handmaid’s Tale) to track down the murderer and solve his puzzles. It is unclear whether this killer has any real connection to Jigsaw, but Spiral refers to Billy, the doll’s distinctive red spiral that marks each crime scene. Regardless of whether it is a copycat killer, a kind of protégé or something far more elaborate – the franchise is always happy to keep us up to date – it is clear that some well-known puzzle traps will appear. In one scene, Chris Rock is tied to a pipe and takes a hacksaw on the floor next to him – a clear indication of the bathroom trap in the first film.

The film is expected to premiere on May 15, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Marcus Banks (possibly Detective Banks brother?) And Marisol Nichols as Captain Angie Garza. Saw 2, 3 and 4 Darren Bousman will return to lead this new episode.