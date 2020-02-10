Chris Rock & Steve Martin roast Jeff Bezos at the Oscars

Chris Rock and Steve Martin not fried Jeff Bezos hard as Ricky Gervais illuminated in the participants of the Golden Globe. However, the billionaire man was the butt of some jokes last night, thanks to the Saturday Night Live alumni.

The duo used another Oscar without a host and performed a fantastic monologue.

The jokes about Bezos only lasted about 15 seconds. Rock paused between sentences to wait until all the laughter in the audience had stopped.

100 celebrities who died in 2019 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

Rock: Jeff Bezos is here.

Martin: Oh wow, great actor.

Rock: He has cash. When he issues the check, the bank jumps. Jeff Bezos is so rich that he got divorced and is still the richest man in the world. He saw Marriage Story and thought it was a comedy. Steve, do you have anything you want to add about Mr. Bezos?

Martin: No, I like it when my packages are on time.

On Twitter, many users have also taken the time to carefully invent jokes MacKenzie Bezos‘ex man.

Jeff Bezos is at the Oscars?

What will he do next, buy them?

– Abhya A (@AbhyaAdlakha) February 10, 2020

Jeff Bezos watches American Factory win the Oscar pic.twitter.com/q6qFO9vlzM

– Tyler (@ftcald) February 10, 2020

Parasites occupy the stage to defeat Jeff Bezos with their Oscars. We love to see them

– Indie (@INDIEWASHERE) February 10, 2020

Rock & Martin not only joked about Bezos, but also about ex-moderators Kevin Hard, who resigned as host two years ago, the lack of women nominated for Best Director, Ford vs. Ferrari and the lack of black nominees. “Yes, Cynthia Erivo is here tonight. Cynthia did such a great job Harriet I hid black people because the academy made them hide all black nominees, ”joked Rock.