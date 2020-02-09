Chris Rock and Steve Martin Slam Oscars for Lack of Diverse Nominees

Although the 2020 Oscars went without a host for his 92nd ceremony, the Academy still trotted two former hosts to deliver what came down to a traditional Oscars monologue.

And yet, Chris Rock and Steve Martin probably went the hardest at the Oscars themselves, highlighting the serious lack of diversity in this year’s nominees.

They had many light-hearted jokes with various nominees, including Martin Scorsese (“I loved the first season of ‘The Irishman'”) and Brad Pitt (“It’s like looking in a mirror”) along the way, but their most memorable material touched on serious social issues … and Jeff Bezos.

Amazon’s head Honcho was attacked by Chris Rick in the most ruthless barrage of jokes lobbing at a single target. “When he writes a check, the bank bounces,” Chris said to set it up. It would turn out to be his worst joke.

He joked that Bezos is “so rich that he is divorced and he is still the richest man in the world,” and suggested that the billionaire thought “Wedding Story” was a joke. While Bezos laughed, Chris asked if Steve had any jokes he wanted to throw on the fire.

“No, I would like to receive my packages on time,” deadpanned.

But their biggest goal at night seemed to be injustice, as it was mainly reflected by racism and sexism. Chris started it with a joke at Steve’s expense and said Steve told him “J.Lo kills it two weeks in a row “afterwards Janelle Monae the show started with an energetic routine.

He continued that with a joke about law enforcement racism by asking what impact Mahershala Alimakes two Oscars when it is pulled. “Nothing.”

He finally hit the Oscars immediately when he and Steve turned their attention to Cynthia Erivo, nominated for her work in “Harriet.”

“Cynthia did such a great job in ‘Harriet’ that she hid black people that the Academy led her to hide all black nominees,” he said. “Cynthia Eddie Murphy under the stage? “

Murphy was considered a shoemaker for his work on the movie “Dolemite Is My Name,” but he was excluded. In fact, Cynthia was the only black nominee of the night, as the boys also indicated.

Looking back at the first Academy Awards, Steve pointed out that “there were no black actors in 1929”.

“And now in 2020 we have one!” Chris was surprised.

But they did not stop there and also focused on the biggest controversy among Oscar nominees this year. Chris pointed to all the major directors nominated, but Steve wasn’t so sure. “I thought something was missing from the list this year.”

“Vagina?” Chris asked for a thunderous applause.

They also sought their own privilege, with Steve slipping into his smarmy blowhard persona while mumbling what a great night it was. Chris tried to get serious for a moment and said, “I don’t know, Steve. I’m a little in conflict. I drove here tonight and saw the terrible homelessness in LA.”

Steve blew him off right away and looked out over the sea of ​​faces. “Thanks Chris,” he said in rejection. “So many stars!”

It was a nice statement about our willingness to overlook what is uncomfortable and how easily we seek and embrace meaningless distractions about thinking about things that are real. It was a great way to match injustice in the Oscars as a privileged parallel to suffering and injustice in the real world.

We pay attention to the injustice that these privileged stars are facing, and they are also very real, but we do not always think of the injustice just outside the window.

By combining the two into one monologue, people may be able to think faster and think a little deeper, from the Academy members themselves to the viewing audience around the world.

