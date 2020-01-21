Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sport

Chris Paul’s Oklahoma City Thunder wins against his former Houston Rockets squad on Monday night. He helped the team to a surprising record of 25:19 and the seventh seed of the previous Western Conference.

Even then, there are still rumors that Paul may be rescheduled ahead of the February trading date. OKC inducted him into the Russell Westbrook blockbuster last summer with the sole intention of trading the future Hall of Famer.

It’s about $ 85.6 million that 34-year-old Paul will earn over the next two seasons after the 2019-20 campaign.

When asked if Paul was interested in opting out of the $ 44.2 million he owed for a trade in 2021-22, he responded fairly obviously.

“No chance. It doesn’t happen. No,” Paul told Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated.

Sure, Paul wants to end his career with a top candidate. But giving up north of $ 44 million to prevent that doesn’t make sense. No sensible person would do that.

Paul has an average of 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists at 48% of the field. Despite its huge salary for the next two seasons, there should be some interest in the nine-time All-Star before the NBA closes next month.