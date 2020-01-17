Chris Kreider scores late to lift Rangers on Islanders 3-2

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – Chris Kreider scored a power play goal with 25 seconds left to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over rivals the New York Islanders Thursday night.

With the Islanders’ Derick Brassard out of bounds earlier in the last minute, Kreider was on the right side of the net and struck in the rebound from Mika Zibanejad’s shot to give the Rangers their fourth win in five games.

Zibanejad and Tony DeAngelo also scored when the Rangers beat the Islanders for the fourth time in the past five games – and the second time in four days – after losing 12 of the previous 13 games. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 38 shots to 4-1-0 against the Islanders, who faced the Rangers at the Nassau Coliseum for the first time in almost five years.

Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders and Semyon Varlamov finished with 25 saves.

Josh Bailey, New York Islanders (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

With the score tied 1-all and the Islanders on power play, Jordan Eberle hit the crossbar at 4:08 of the third period.

A few seconds later, DeAngelo got out of the penalty box, grabbed a loose puck and skated to the left side in a 2v1 race with Jesper Fast. DeAngelo beat Varlamov hard against the blockers for his 12th goal, giving the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 4:16.

The teams skated 4 against 4 when Beauvillier equalized at 7:20 of the end. He pulled the puck from the end boards, pursued a lively rebound and passed Georgiev for his 12th.

After being dominated in the opening period, the Rangers reversed the trend and controlled the game in the second. They overtook the Islanders 12-5, holding them without hitting for more than 14 minutes to start the period.

With the Rangers on their third power play, DeAngelo’s shot was stopped by Varlamov and tossed before falling on the ice behind him. Ryan Pulock entered and tried to keep the puck out of the net, with Zibanejad coming from the left side and hitting it.

Ryan Pulock, New York Islanders (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Play continued for over a minute until it stopped. A review then determined that Zibanejad had dropped the puck on the goal line with 7:14 left in the second, tying the game in his 18th.

The Islanders failed their first shot on goal in the second until Brock Nelson’s try remained 5:44. The Islanders’ Leo Komarov hit the right post with 1:19 to go during the period.

The Islanders dominated the Rangers 22-6 in the first, including a 16-1 margin in the last 10 1/2 minutes.

The Rangers’ best chance of the period was a try by Brett Howden with Varlamov on the stomach, but the goalkeeper kicked his legs to prevent the puck at 9:15. He drew songs from “Var-ly!” Var-ly! From the crowd at the Nassau Coliseum.

Georgiev made a nice stop on the Eberle backhander. He also had a great save on a shot by Anders Lee with 1:29 left in the first.

Alexander Georgiev, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tom Kuhnhackl then chased the puck in the right corner, removed it from Rangers defender Jacob Trouba and passed Ross Johnston. Johnston sent him to Bailey at the top of the right circle and the veteran striker sent him back in front of Georgiev for his 10th goal with 51 seconds remaining.

NOTES

Islanders forward Casey Cizikas returned after a two-game absence due to a groin injury. He was hit by a puck on Saturday night against Boston. … The Rangers were back at the Nassau Coliseum for the first time since a 2-1 win on March 10, 2015. The Islanders began playing at home at the Barclays Center the following season and won seven of eight games in Brooklyn in last four years. … The Rangers won 6-2 at home Monday night in the teams’ first meeting of the season. They play again Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden and February 25 at the Nassau Coliseum. … Rangers forward Artemi Panarin earned an assist for 17 assists and 23 points in his last 10 games. … The Rangers improved their record to 10-3-0 against the metropolitan division. … Zibanejad has scored six goals and collected five assists in his last 10 games.

NEXT

Rangers: Columbus host Sunday evening.

Islanders: welcome Washington on Saturday.

___

Follow Vin Cherwoo on https://www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP

___

More NHL AP: https://www.apnews.com/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Wine A. Cherwoo, Associated Press