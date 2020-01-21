Chris Jericho has an event in the cruise ship

Esta segunda-feira e ainda antes da segunda edição do seu cruzeiro partir o mar, Chris Jericho anunciou que em 2021 haverá uma terceira edição do mesmo. Chris Jericho has carried out a cruzeiro entitled “Triple Whammy” and has been in use since February 1st and 5th, 2021.

O Rock’N Wrestling Rager At Sea, Part Two: Second Wave, you will be redirected while AEW Dynamite broadcasts.

Part of the program was broadcast at the age of 3 and the program was created for all elite wrestling games along with an excellent map. No entry, no confirmation for All Elite Wrestling and no confirmation for AEW Dynamite.

Nos próximos meses deverão surgeir mais informações sobre a terceira edição Chris Jericho Cruise de 2021.

Gostas deste conceito de realizar um show of wrestling num cruzeiro em alto mar?