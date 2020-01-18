Chris Faraldi Announces Lynchburg City Council Campaign

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

Posted: jan 18, 2020 / 1:45 p.m. EST / Updated: jan 18, 2020 / 1:45 p.m. EST

(Photo: courtesy of Chris Faraldi for the Lynchburg City Council Facebook page)

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (WFXR) – Saturday afternoon at Fort Early, Councilor Turner Perrow not only announced that he would leave Lynchburg city council, but also approved a replacement.

“It has been a rewarding and humbling experience to represent Quartier IV over the past 12 years. In doing so, I adopted a pragmatic approach based on my conservative principles on the best way to manage the city, ”explains Perrow.

Perrow combined his resignation announcement with full approval from Chris Faraldi to take his place as city councilor for Ward IV on Saturday.

As mentioned in his campaign biography, Faraldi received both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Liberty University and has lived in Lynchburg for almost seven years. In the past, Faraldi served on the staff of Representative Bob Goodlatte and Senator Chuck Grassley, worked on several political campaigns and was a legislative specialist for the Lynchburg Business Alliance. Faraldi currently works as legislative assistant for Del. Wendell Walker.

“As I resign, I don’t see anyone better to continue representing District IV than Chris Faraldi,” said Perrow. “He is young and energetic, bringing new ideas representing the demographic evolution in district IV, based on his conservative principles. I know it will support our personal security, fight to keep taxes low, promote economic development and continue to support our quality of life. Chris understands that strategic investment in our infrastructure promotes long-term economic expansion by funding the future needs of the city without raising taxes. “

According to a press release from Faraldi’s campaign office, Goodlatte, Walker, city councilor Jeff Helgeson, President Kenneth Garren of Lynchburg University, former president of the Republican Party for the City of Lynchburg, Brian Triplett, Cham Light from the Lynchburg Planning Commission, more.

“I am delighted to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination to serve on Lynchburg city council as a representative for Ward IV,” said Faraldi. “Our campaign will be one that aims to bring the conservative principles of the municipal council; prioritize our public safety; Financial responsibility; devotion to economic development; and an attentive ear. Based on my legislative experience at the local, state and federal levels, as well as a diverse background in the private sector, we believe this campaign will be very successful and will excite voters in Ward IV. “

The Lynchburg Republican Committee has set a deadline for January 18, and Faraldi’s press release says no other candidate has submitted a letter of intent to run.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.