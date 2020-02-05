Chris Evans Gushes About Viral Vid or Coyote and Badger Best Buds

As someone who remained friends with the Winter Soldier, even after he was a brainwashed murderer, Chris Evans know a few things about loyal friendships.

Captain America itself was just one of the millions of people who fell in love with the viral clip of a coyote and a tie as the best tops on Tuesday.

The cute video, captured by the Peninsula Open Space Trust in California through a night vision camera, showed a coyote on its way to a diver, a tunnel through which wild animals could pass under a highway.

But he stops at the entrance, turns around and walks up and down excitedly while he waits for his improbable companion: a slightly reserved tie, who then wobbles behind him.

The two then left together through the tunnel for a nocturnal hunting trip.

I choose to believe that the coyote sounds like Michael J. Fox and the tie sounds like Sam Elliot and that they are the best friends on an adventure. https://t.co/oqVCEb37VY

– Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) 4 February 2020

“I choose to believe that the coyote sounds like Michael J. Fox and the tie sounds like Sam Elliot and they are best friends on an adventure,” wrote the Avengers star after sharing the sweet video on Twitter.

The 13-second clip has been viewed more than 17 million times.

Videographer Russ McSpadden, who placed the original clip, noted in his caption that the link is not so unlikely.

“A coyote and a badger use a diver as a crossing of wildlife to pass together under a busy California highway,” he wrote. “Coyotes and badgers are known to hunt together.”

Indeed, it is known that the two predators work together to share prey because they double their chances of a successful hunt by combining their skills.

The coyote is much faster and can pursue faster prey, while the tie is a powerful excavator that can claw anything that tries to escape by digging.

