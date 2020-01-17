Chris Collins, a former congressman from New York and an ally of Donald Trump, was sentenced to 26 months in prison after admitting a privileged information plan, joining more than a dozen allies and advisers to the president who have faced accusations and sentences of prison

The Republican, the first acting federal politician who publicly supports the president, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and false statements in October and resigned his post that day.

He was arrested in August for sharing information about a biotechnology company he received in an email during a picnic at the White House in 2017.

Collins was also a board member of the company, Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd of Australia, and owned more than 16 percent of its shares.

The email revealed that the company’s only product had failed in clinical trials. According to federal prosecutors, he passed the information to his son, unleashing a privileged chain of information that led them to get rid of the shares and erode the value of the company’s shares.

Collins narrowly won his reelection in 2018 after federal authorities announced the charges against him.

When he received his sentence in the United States District Court in New York, he said: “I violated my core values ​​… I’m here, probably the last time I do something in public. I left Buffalo. I can’t face my constituents.” .

Duncan Hunter, another of Trump’s first supporters, resigned from Congress earlier this week after pleading guilty to using $ 250,000 of his campaign funds for personal expenses. The California Republican is expected to be sentenced in March.

