Chris Cillizza’s primary school winner and loser in New Hampshire

The primaries in New Hampshire are now behind us – and the 2020 field will make the granite state smaller than planned. Andrew Yang and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet end their campaigns on Tuesday night after the polls closed.

Below the best (and worst) of the night there was.

WINNER

* Bernie Sanders: The Vermont Democratic Socialist is the new leader in the Democratic nomination. That is the reality in which the Democratic Party wakes up to New Hampshire. Well, to be clear, neither Iowa nor New Hampshire stands broadly for the Democratic Party at the national level – which means that things can and will change once Nevada, South Carolina and the Super Tuesday states vote kick off. But to this day, there is simply no way to get poles other than Sanders. Sanders won the Iowa referendum (but barely lost the number of delegates) and won a state that everyone said he needed to win in New Hampshire. He raised $ 25 million in January alone – and there’s no reason to believe that his massive online fundraising base will go anywhere. And the New Hampshire poll shows that a clear majority of the state’s primary voters are in favor of a state health system and free tuition at public universities – two key points of the Sanders campaign. Sanders, no matter what happens in the coming weeks and months, now seems to be just right all the way in this nomination battle.

* Pete Buttigieg: Yes, I know all the struggles of the former Mayor of South Bend with minority voters. But believe me, Buttigieg and his team are absolutely thrilled to reach the point in this race where they have to start convincing voters in Nevada, South Carolina, Super Tuesday and beyond that his candidacy can speak of. A former mayor of a city with 100,000 inhabitants took first or second place in the first two votes of the 2020 main race. It is breathtaking. In their wildest dreams, the Buttigieg people could not have imagined a better choice in the first eight election days. When the prologue ends, Buttigieg in Nevada and South Carolina should get a boost. The real question is how big this bump is – and whether Buttigieg can build on it in the next 11 days.

* Amy Klobuchar: The Senator from Minnesota has the moment she’s been waiting for since the start of the race in New Hampshire on Tuesday evening. Not only did she occupy the top three places, which was a bit surprising, but she was much closer to the first two than the fourth and fifth. How? Because it closed extremely strong with an electorate in which half of the people stated that they had made a decision in the “last days”. Equally important: in her final argument in last Friday’s debate, Klobuchar found a message – a return to empathy – that has the real potential to continue her advancement.

* Debates: For all people who make fun of debates (there are too many of them! It doesn’t matter! Etc.), here is a number for you: 50%. This is the total number of people who described the New Hampshire debate last Friday as “the key factor” (15%) or “a key factor” (36%) in the election of the candidate. Which means that you better circle February 19 and 25 in your calendars. Then the ninth debate in Las Vegas and the tenth debate in Charleston are planned.

* New Hampshire: Good job, Granite State. The votes were received at a reasonable pace. There were no major problems with the voting results. Is that a relatively low bar? You can bet it is! And New Hampshire can thank Iowa for this incredibly low bar.

* Donald Trump: The president’s dream scenario is a lengthy, nasty fight that extends to the national convention this summer. And this scenario became more likely on Tuesday night – and the field of candidates will likely stay in the race for weeks or months (Klobuchar is now in the mix with Sanders, Buttigieg, Biden, Warren and Michael Bloomberg). Meanwhile, Trump continues to run largely unhindered for the nod of the GOP – and collects huge sums of cash and voter data along the way.

* Andrew Yang: How can I call a guy who ended his campaign on Tuesday night the winner? Because Yang came out of nowhere to a relevant player in the race, even if he could never get into the first or second row. How did he do it Through a forward-looking, positive campaign on its own terms. Nobody in the race had more fun. Nobody was he (or she) anymore. And I have a strong feeling that Yang is not done with this political issue.

LOSER

* Joe Biden: When former Vice President left New Hampshire before Tuesday’s state elections closed, you knew things were going to go bad. But it’s hard to imagine that even the most pessimistic Biden supporters could have imagined what happened – like fifth place (and no overall delegates from the state). This fact, combined with Biden’s fourth place in Iowa last week, is an astonishing rejection of the longtime leader and the man who stood side by side with Barack Obama for eight years. This also means that Biden has been president three times (1988, 2008 and 2020) and has never won a single elementary school or caucus. Biden has insisted that he participate in the primaries on February 22nd in Nevada and on February 29th in South Carolina, where the electorate is much more diverse than in Iowa and New Hampshire. For sure. But momentum is important. And money follows the dynamic. Biden is dead in the water on both fronts.

* Elizabeth Warren: Don’t forget that at the start of the 2020 campaign, Sanders and Warren were considered the top two in New Hampshire because of their regional links to the state. It’s a pretty long way from there to Warren, where he finished Tuesday night – solid in fourth place and with no delegates. The Massachusetts Senator spoke very early in the night and sensed that she would have to leave this race as soon as possible. But unlike Biden, who can still hold on to polls – conducted before New Hampshire and Iowa – that suggest he is a strong mix in Nevada and South Carolina, Warren was strong from a strong performance in those first few dependent on both states. She didn’t even get one. Warren promised to continue the race on Tuesday evening. But the path is difficult.

* Iowa: Because of New Hampshire’s expertise, the Iowa debacle last week looks worse – if that were possible. While four years is a very long time, it is becoming increasingly difficult for me to imagine that Iowa a) have a caucus or b) will retain its coveted first vote status from 2024.

* Twitter: Journalists and politicians are on Twitter all the time. Given this, these groups find it easy to believe that the conversation on Twitter is the conversation. It is not. Only one in ten New Hampshire voters said they were regular Twitter users. Just for fun, Sanders was the clear favorite (31%) of regular Twitter users, followed by Buttigieg (19%) and Warren (15%).