ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) – Sometimes people visit the chiropractor for a much-needed adjustment. But what about animals? Believe it or not, pets sometimes need a trip to the chiropractor too.

Photojournalist Kristi Harper shows what is going on in chiropractic care for animals and how it can help keep these furry friends active.

Horse owner Ellen explained why she needed to see a chiropractor for her pet, Rocky.

“Rocky had an abscess on the foot,” said Ellen. “He was in a stall for months and months, then I got him out and we started to roll, and when we were driving, he was trying to turn around.”

Something was clearly wrong. Ellen therefore consulted her veterinarian and was ultimately recommended for Rocky to see a chiropractor.

Dr. John Faherty explained further what exactly animal chiropractic work is about animals.

“A lot of people think chiropractic is,” Well, let’s just put this back in place, “” said Dr. Faherty. “What it really does is balance the movement. So when I adjust something very quickly, the receptors for joint fire and then the muscles can change. “

Dr. Faherty has treated a wide range of animals, from horses to dogs to iguanas.

