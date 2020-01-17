The heart of the heart of Tollywood, Ram Charan, who was last seen on a big screen almost a year ago at Vinaya Vidheya Rama, has been on the news for over a year after his upcoming RRR, led by Baahubali S Rajamouli.

Ram’s better half Upasana Kamineni took on her Instagram account yesterday to share some family photos after the Makara Sankranthi celebration. The first picture is Upasana with her husband Ram and mother-in-law.

It should be added that the picture looks quite adorable, and the duo of father and son Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan can be seen as looking dappers in a traditional stand up with all the smiles.

As far as work is concerned, the drama also plays a central role in Tollywood’s superstar Jr. NTR and Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in talking about Raman’s RRR.

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan look dapper because they represent family photos

The film is in the hands of Rajamouli and his bankroll is DVV Danayya under the auspices of DVV Entertainments, which should be released in monsoon 2020 in ten Indian languages.

As for Chiranjeevi, a veteran actor who was last seen at the historic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy action event, he is now busy filming the management company Koratala Siva, which has been provisionally designated # Chiru152.

Chiranjeevi starrer is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Productions.

