Chioma and Peruzzi's so-called love story sparks controversy as tweets about relationship reappear

Brewing

controversy over alleged affair between Davido Chioma’s baby mom and her

the partner of the Peruzzi label has been relit

Nigerian

investigative reporter Kemi Olunloyo exposed most fans’ secret affair

Davido and the entire Nigerian population do not know.

Kemi’s

old tweets that revealed the hidden love story between Chioma and DMW Records

Signatory Peruzzi has resurfaced on social media, raising suspicion.

In

a series of tweets he made earlier last year, Kemi Olunloyo brought out some details

about their case alleging certain songs like “fia” Aje, are all products of

The old Peruzzi label, Golden Boy Entertainment.

She added that Peruzzi had taken Chioma from great men in Nigeria.

“

“#SurvivingDavido Songs like ‘Fia’, ‘Ada’, ‘Mind’, ‘Aje’ by DMW are all the property of Golden Boy Entertainment. and did not pay the owner of the label. FACTS: Did you know that Peruzzi, the pimp from Chioma does not have a paper contract with DMW? Every song he releases on Davido’s label actually belongs to this guy from Patrick at Golden Boy Entertainment?

“Nigerians never believe me until it’s too late. I am always justified. If I get a million subscribers, I will come back to journalism because there will be a good audience to report as of June 10, 2019 on Davido, Peruzzi and Golden Boy Entertainment ”

See the post below;

Nigerians never believe me until it’s too late. I am always justified. If I get a million subscribers, I’ll come back to journalism because there will be a good audience to report until June 10, 2019 on Davido, Peruzzi and Golden Boy Entertainment #Survivingperuzzi https://t.co/rWKhYF1sO8

– Dr Kemi Olunloyo (Pharm.D) 🇶🇦 (@KemiOlunloyo) January 16, 2020

#SurvivingDavido Peruzzi was sent to DMW to be an informer. Davido has no idea that every song created by Peruzzi really belongs to Patrick Anyaene of Golden Boy who owns the contract. If Patrick files this in a US district court, a judge will give him all of the proceeds and royalties

– Dr Kemi Olunloyo (Pharm.D) 🇶🇦 (@KemiOlunloyo) February 21, 2019