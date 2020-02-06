Chinese woman scares rapist by pretending to have corona virus

Just as the man was about to attack, the woman screamed that she had contracted a corona virus while in Wuhan

Representative image

A Chinese woman from Jingshan, China succeeded in driving away a potential rapist who had invaded her home by pretending to have a corona virus and that she had just returned from Wuhan, the center of the outbreak.

The Daily Mail reports that the suspect who has now been arrested has broken into the woman’s house, which is about three hours away from Wuhan. Just as he was about to attack, the woman screamed that she had contracted a corona virus while in Wuhan and had therefore quarantined herself to recover.

The man kept trying to strangle her by pinching her neck, but she pretended to cough and scare him. Afraid the man left, but not before he robbed her of 3,080 yuan. Apparently the man only intended to rob the woman, but he also decided to sexually attack her when he found her home alone.

The death toll of a new corona virus on mainland China rose by 73 to 563 on Thursday, the third consecutive record daily rise, when experts stepped up their efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has contracted Chinese cities and thousands more in quarantine has been forced around the world. From now on there are more than 20,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

