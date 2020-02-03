Chinese woman detained for hiding virus contact history: report

Beijing: A 36-year-old woman in the northern municipality of Tianjin in China was detained by the police on Monday after “deliberately hiding” her contact with someone from a coronavirus-affected area, according to Xinhua news agency.

According to the report, the woman named Liu had hurt virus prevention and control by her actions and local public security authorities took her for “administrative detention.” It was not clear whether she had been released since.

The death toll in China from the newly identified virus, which occurred in Wuhan, the capital of the central province of Hubei, rose from Sunday to 361, with more than 17,000 cases of infection.

China has implemented strict transport restrictions in the areas most affected by the virus and has asked everyone who has visited Hubei, where almost all people died, to isolate themselves for 14 days.

