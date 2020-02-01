Chinese residents swing dogs and cats from apartment to death amid the Coronavirus epidemic

Horrible photos have been found from China that have been hit by coronavirus, reportedly showing dead bodies of animals lying in a pool of blood after being thrown away.

Beijing: People in China are taking desperate measures to protect themselves against the threat of the corona virus, which has reportedly claimed 259 lives since the outbreak.

Following the rumors that the deadly virus could be transmitted by animals, pet owners are bringing their cats and dogs out of the apartments, The Sun reported.

The bloody corpse of one dog, reportedly pushed out of an apartment building, was found in Tianjin City in Hubei Province.

The locals are said to have killed five cats in Shanghai and claim that they were pets because they had a smooth and clean coat.

Dr. Li Lanjuan, a Chinese epidemiologist and doctor, said on state television that pets should be quarantined if they come into contact with suspicious patients.

It got worse when local media reportedly twisted her words and said that cats and dogs could transmit the corona virus, leading to such shocking incidents.

However, in an attempt to contain the rumors, China Global Television Network has issued a quote from the World Health Organization (WHO) that said there is no evidence to support the claim that cats and dogs can spread the deadly virus.

The WHO had declared coronavirus a global emergency on January 31. The WHO defines a public health emergency as an event that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

