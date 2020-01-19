Chinese New Year in the UAE: Dubai will host the biggest celebrations, from parades to festivals

The Chinese New Year is one of the biggest annual celebrations around the world. This time around, however, the city of Dubai will host the biggest festivities in the world to mark the start of the Chinese New Year which begins on January 25. Dubai Holding and Meraas, Hala China, have joined forces to launch a wide range of cultural events. Designed to be both bigger and better than in previous years, a myriad of cultural shows will take place in Dubai from January 16 to February 8, 2020. Among them, the Lion Dance Competition, The China Box, Kite Festival, Miss Tumbler, The Grand Parade and more. Friday January 17, celebrations began on Al Mustaqbal Street in City Walk. The area was filled with Chinese colors – specifically red and yellow – for the month-long festivities across the city. The event is expecting more than 50,000 visitors, with a program of performances, festivals, parades, dances and traditional Chinese competitions, reported Khaleej Times.

Chinese New Year in the UAE

Hundreds of Chinese expatriates, Emiratis and people of different nationalities took to the streets of City Walk to witness a grand spectacular parade, featuring huge dragons, acrobatic performers and traditional dancers. More than 40 groups, including schools, Chinese expatriates, resident Chinese business chambers, as well as a band of Dubai police participated in the parade with Chinese artists. Visitors to City Walk had the chance to see a symphony orchestra, dragon and lion dances, acrobatics and Kung Fu, among others. Over 4,000 participants took part in what would be the largest Chinese New Year parade in Dubai.

Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, member of the board of directors of Hala China, said the celebrations are the biggest celebration of the Chinese New Year outside of China. He said: “With these festivities, we are marking a new era in UAE-China relations. China has remained one of the UAE’s most important and important trading partners and this year our bilateral trade should reach more than 250 billion dirhams, a clear sign of our productive relationship: no less than 680 new commercial licenses were issued to Chinese companies in 2019. With more than 200,000 Chinese expatriates residing in the United Arab Emirates, we are proud that Hala China’s activities quickly became a highlight on the Dubai calendar. “

