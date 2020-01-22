Chinese New Year 2020: Celebrate with these special offers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

The UAE is preparing to celebrate the Chinese New Year, which officially falls on Saturday, January 25. Also known as the Spring Festival, it marks the beginning of the traditional Chinese calendar. This is an important opportunity in China and for Chinese people around the world, and marks the end of the winter season. North and South Korea and Vietnam also celebrate this festival and call it the Lunar New Year. The event is celebrated in Dubai with a number of special activities and discounts. If you are planning to celebrate, check out some of the upcoming Chinese New Year 2020 events and offers below:

Hala China at Meraas Desinations in Dubai

What: Meraas and Dubai Holding are directing the Hala China festival for the third time to inaugurate the Chinese New Year in Dubai. This year, Hala China will include a range of performances and cultural experiences, which will take place at City Walk, Al Seef, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Nikki Beach and Kite Beach. Hala China includes the grand parade, the lion dance competition, the kite festival and other Chinese-inspired cultural events.

When: January 16 to February 8

How much: free entry

The year of the golden rat at the Shangri-la hotel

What: The Shangri-la Hotel in Abu Dhabi celebrates the year of the golden rat. Its award-winning Chinese restaurant, Shang Palace, will serve an eight-course meal from 7 to 11 p.m. and will also host two Mahjong tables for guests to play the historic Chinese game. Lion dance performances, including popular performances such as Eye Dotting, will take place at the Qaryat Al Beri complex. A lantern presentation ceremony will also be organized by the infinity pool on the last day of the festival.

When: January 24 to February 8

How much: prices for fixed menus start from AED 288

Chinese New Year Ring with Asian5

What: The guests of this Asian street food restaurant can taste the famous Asian5 duck, for a reduced price of 79 AED, a meal for two, in one of its three locations in downtown Dubai, BurJuman and DAFZA.

When: January 23-30

How much: 79 AED

Inaugurate the Lunar New Year 2020 with Chloé

What: Chloé is launching an exclusive capsule collection to represent the Chinese New Year zodiac animal, the rat, a symbol of optimism and good fortune. British artist and illustrator Julie Verhoeven created exclusive animal patterns for the collection of signature pieces, bags, small leather gifts, sneakers and t-shirts.

When: mid-January

2020 Chinese New Year is the year of the rat, the first of all animals in the zodiac. In Chinese culture, this animal symbolizes the sheath and the surplus. Lily Hoa Nguyen, owner of Vietnamese restaurant Foodies based in Dubai, said that the Lunar New Year was a time to give back. She said that in Vietnam, “this is a time when people travel across the country to find their family members. These are holidays filled with festivities and festivities. As most of the staff at Vietnamese Foodies will miss the festivities at home, Lily has promised to continue the tradition in Dubai by closing the restaurant on January 25 and giving her team an extra day of income.

.