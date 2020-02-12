Chinese Grand Prix canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

The Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, following a plea by the race promoter to end the planned race on April 19.

Formula 1, together with the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), has accepted a request from the competition organizers to postpone the Shanghai Grand Prix until further notice.

After discussions this week with the Federation of Automobile and Motor Sports of the People’s Republic of China (CAMF) and Shanghai Administration of Sports, promoters Juss Sports Group asked F1 to consider postponing the race weekend until it is safe to organize sporting events in China .

The virus outbreak has left more than 1,000 people in China, with the World Health Organization declaring the case a global health emergency, but it has been stressed that there is still hope to continue the race further into the year despite the tight 21-race schedule that stays in place.

“The Chinese Grand Prix has always been a very important part of the F1 calendar and the fans are always incredible,” Formula 1 said in a statement. “We are all looking forward to racing in China as quickly as possible and wish everyone in the country the best in this difficult time.”

1/21 F1 2020

The Formula 1 grid shows only two changes from the Class of 19, meaning that quite a few familiar faces will return next season. Here’s how the grid is in line.

2/21 Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton (no. 44)

Entering his 14th season in F1 as a newly crowned six-time world champion and showing no signs that he wants to relieve his stranglehold in sport. Will be the man again to defeat, but his future may well be the biggest discussion point in 2020.

3/21 Mercedes – Valtteri Bottas (77)

Bottas comfortably achieved second place in 2019, but he still needs to find extra equipment to really challenge his teammate. He will know whether his divorce has influenced him throughout the season, but a more focused and driven Valtteri Bottas could come onto the grid next season if his distractions are out of his mind.

4/21 Ferrari – Charles Leclerc (16)

Based on the results in 2019, the Ferrari should increase No 2 and become the Ferrari No 1, but will that really happen? Nevertheless, Leclerc made a huge impression in last season’s qualifying, taking five pole positions, including four in a row, and finally found himself on the top step of the podium in a sign of things to come.

5/21 Ferrari – Sebastian Vettel (5)

Perhaps the most oppressed driver in the sport in 2020, Vettel knows that another year of not achieving the rank will almost certainly end his time at Ferrari, especially with so many good drivers on the market in 2021. Vettel showed signs of it fire in him still burns from his victory in Singapore, but much more is expected from the four-time world champion.

6/21 Red Bull – Max Verstappen (33)

A year wiser and with a car that improved rapidly as the season progressed, Verstappen could be the biggest challenge for Hamilton and Mercedes in 2020 as Red Bull can find the consistency at the highest level they crave. Verstappen is also out of contract next year and will be just as sought after as Hamilton, and a season-long duel between the two would make that uncertainty endless.

7/21 Red Bull – Alexander Albon (23)

Has Red Bull convinced enough in his half season with the team to win second place in the team for next year, or at least before the start of it. Looked calm on talented shoulders in 2019 and would have had a deserved podium in Brazil if it had not been Hamilton’s hasty overtaking attempt, but now he must close the gap to Verstappen to secure a long-term future .

8/21 McLaren – Carlos Sainz (55)

The ‘best of the rest’ of the last season will hope to build on the late podium that he secured in Brazil that put an end to the long five-year drought of McLaren, with the ambition that the British team will rise to the top three instead of looking down over their shoulder.

9/21

10/21

11/21

12/21

13/21

14/21

15/21

16/21

17/21

18/21

19/21

20/21

21/21

Formula 1, the FIA ​​and the race organizers will now work with the local authorities to try an emergency weekend later in the year in the hope that the race can take place. But the already inflated 22-race calendar – the biggest schedule F1 has ever announced thanks to the additions of the rounds in Vietnam and the Netherlands – means that there is little opportunity to showcase the race without significantly increasing the workload for the teams and officials involved .

The season begins on March 15 in Australia, and with the removal of the fourth round in China, there will now be a gap for a month between the inaugural Grand Prix of Vietnam on April 5 and the return to the Netherlands on May 3. But as soon as the European season starts, there is no room on the calendar to post the rearranged race after the summer break without creating a long-distance triple header, with some weekends possibly resulting in five consecutive weekend weekends.

The first Vietnamese Grand Prix taking place in Hanoi, not far from the Chinese border that the two countries share, can cause even more disruption. The capital of Vietnam is about 1,350 km away, 550 km more than the distance between the origin of the outbreak and Shanghai, but the FIA ​​emphasized that they will make further announcements in due course if they are advised to act.

The FIA ​​said, “The global situation with regard to this virus will be followed by the FIA ​​with regard to other motorsport events.”

.