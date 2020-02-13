Chinese F1 postponed due to fears of coronavirus

The China Grand Prix, scheduled for April 19, has been postponed due to the “proliferation” of the deadly corona virus, the FIA ​​said on Wednesday.

The FIA ​​said that supporters of the Shanghai race had requested a postponement “given the proliferation of the novel corona virus,” now called COVID-19.

“Due to ongoing health concerns and after the @WHO (World Health Organization) declared the corona virus a global health emergency, the FIA ​​and @ F1 Formula 1 have taken these measures to ensure the health and safety of traveling staff, championship participants and fans . ”

The race in Shanghai, the fourth of the new season, is the most recent – but certainly the best known – sporting event that has been the victim of the virus outbreak that killed more than 1,100 people in China last year.

The postponement also raises doubts about the opening race in Vietnam, which took place two weeks earlier, but where there have also been cases of COVID-19.

“The FIA ​​and @ F1 continue to work closely with the teams, the organizer, the CAMF and local authorities to monitor the situation,” said the FIA ​​regarding the Shanghai move.

“All parties will take the appropriate time to examine the feasibility of potential alternative data later in the year should the situation improve.”

That could prove difficult when the FIA ​​organizes a record-breaking 22 Grand Prix this season, including the Shanghai race.

– important part of the calendar –

The FIA ​​added: “The Chinese Grand Prix has long been an important part of the F1 calendar with many passionate fans. The FIA ​​F1 community is looking forward to driving in China as soon as possible and wishes everyone the best in the country in this difficult time.

“The global situation related to this virus continues to be monitored by the FIA ​​for other motorsport events.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said on Monday in London that it was a “shame” not to go to Shanghai.

“We had full bleachers last year,” he said, adding that China is gradually becoming a “really important market for fans’ fans.”

“It wouldn’t be great for the fans and us not to go there, but health comes first.”