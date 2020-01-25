Chinese coronavirus: Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports to begin thermal screening of travelers

Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports will carry out thermal checks on passengers arriving directly from China. The decision was made by the UAE aviation regulator, under instructions from the Ministry of Health and Prevention, after at least 17 people died of a new cornoavirus in China. Dubai airports have indicated that all travelers arriving in the emirate on direct flights from China will also receive information brochures. Their projection will take place at closed and secure doors of Dubai International Airport. It will be led by the Dubai Health Authority and the team at the Airport Medical Center.

About 3.68 million Chinese passengers traveled via Dubai International Airport in 2019. Many more are expected to visit the city as soon as the United Arab Emirates begins hosting massive Chinese New Year celebrations.

Abu Dhabi airport authorities also consulted Twitter to make a similar announcement, stating: “” Abu Dhabi International Airport has launched a screening process for passengers from China to ensure health and the safety of all of our travelers. “

Abu Dhabi International Airport has started a screening process for passengers from China to ensure the health and safety of all of our travelers. If you are traveling to China, here are some preventative tips. # AUH #AbuDhabiAirport pic.twitter.com/7qGE0j5nOq

– Abu Dhabi Airport (@AUH) January 23, 2020

The move comes a day after the United Arab Emirates announced that it was “completely free” from the coronavirus. The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in China also consulted Twitter to share an article on how the country is taking “toughest measures” to prevent the coronavirus epidemic.

Strictest measures taken to contain viral pneumonia

فيروس كورونا الجديد ظهر في مدينة ووهان في ديسمبر 2019 م وانتشر الى المقاطعات الاخرى, وهو فيروس غامض وينتمي الى فصيلة (B), وينتقل هذا الفيروس عبر الكائنات الحية عن طريق السعال والعطس. @MoFAICUAE

– @UAEEmbassyChina (@UAEEmbChina) January 23, 2020

The National Committee for International Health Regulations and Pandemic Control said in a statement that the country had a plan in place to deal with the epidemic of the virus. He said: “The United Arab Emirates has an effective integrated system and emergency and crisis plans to deal with risks to public health and the country is in constant contact with the World Health Organization, “WHO is aware of the latest updates, recommendations and procedures in this area. The health situation is not a cause for concern and the ministry is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the health and safety of all.”

