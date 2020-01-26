Chinese coronavirus death toll stands at 56, confirmed cases around 2000

Shanghai, China’s largest city, has so far reported 40 cases, he added. As the situation turned grim, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that China was facing a “serious situation”, but he was confident that the country “would win the battle” against the coronavirus epidemic.

Stepping up efforts to contain the rapidly spreading SARS-like virus, China announced on Saturday that it will build another makeshift 1,300-bed hospital in Wuhan in the next 15 days, in addition to another 1,000 beds under construction currently in the city. and should be completed in 10 days, to treat more cases of the deadly virus.

The feverish pace at which hospitals are being built indicates that China is preparing to treat many more patients, given the speed at which the virus is spreading. The virus has spread to Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Nepal, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States since Thursday. On Friday, Japan reported a second confirmed case.

On Friday, confirmed cases in China crossed the 1,000 mark for the first time, increasing to 1,287, with 237 people deemed critical, the Commission said on Saturday. The Chinese Communist Party has established a leading group to manage the coronavirus epidemic, state media reported on Saturday. The decision was made at a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee – the highest level of party leadership – chaired by President Xi.

At the meeting, Xi said that people from different ethnic groups and sectors should work together to support efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The country is facing a serious situation, he said, according to the South China Morning Post.

As long as the nation has strong confidence and makes joint efforts with scientific and targeted measures, the battle for the prevention and control of contagion will be won, “said Xi, presiding over the day of the meeting. spring or lunar new year.

Xi also called for every effort to prevent and control coronavirus-related pneumonia and expressed his deep gratitude to the front line medical personnel, who are struggling to control the epidemic.

He also called for strengthening the protection of medical personnel, ensuring the regular supply of necessary equipment and intensifying the disclosure of related information to guide public opinion and mobilize social forces to maintain the overall stability of society.

The CPC meeting called for concrete efforts to ensure access to adequate supplies of materials in Wuhan. Meeting participants also urged to make every effort to treat patients and to disclose disease-related information in a precise, open and transparent manner to address concerns at home and abroad, he said. he declares.

.