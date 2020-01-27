China's virus outbreak rams global tourism and costs billions

Tourism from China weakened before a new virus brought much of the country to a standstill.

With tens of millions of Chinese people who have to do without travel due to the spread of the new corona virus, tourism around the world suffers a severe blow during one of the largest travel seasons, the Lunar New Year.

In Thailand, a popular tropical New Year travel destination, officials estimate the potential revenue loss at 50 billion baht ($ 1.6 billion). In Asia and beyond, hotels, airlines, cruise lines, and others who rely on expensive Chinese tourists are ruining their absence.

On Monday, China extended the week-long public holidays by a further three days until February 2 to prevent the epidemic from spreading further. The authorities announced that 2,744 people were ill and 80 had died from the new virus, which was first found at the headquarters in Wuhan City, China. Shanghai has postponed the end of the holiday to February 9th.

Travel agencies in China were instructed to cancel group tourism, and regional governments restricted travel from Wuhan, closely monitored other travelers, and helped evacuate some foreigners trapped in Wuhan.

So far, 17 Chinese cities with more than 50 million people have been blocked.

In Thailand’s capital Bangkok, many drug stores ran out of surgical masks and the number of Chinese tourists seemed to be much lower than usual in the new lunar year. The government announced that it would distribute masks and disinfect the airport link.

The Tourism Council of Thailand estimates that holiday earnings would be at least 50 billion baht ($ 1.6 billion) lower than usual based on an estimate by Chinese tourists, who normally spend around 50,000 baht ($ 1,600) each.

This followed a drop in arrivals from China in early 2019 after several boat accidents raised questions about tour operator safety standards.

Overall, the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute predicted 7 million trips abroad for the Chinese New Year this year a few months ago, after 6.3 million in 2019.

Protests against the government in Hong Kong have made many from mainland China concerned about visiting this popular destination and more likely to travel on. The same is true for the self-governing island of Taiwan, which had a high turnout earlier this month in favor of candidates who do not prefer to unite with Beijing, as China’s leaders insist that it must do so at some point.

The Chinese made around 134 million trips in 2019, according to official figures. This is an increase of 4.5% over the previous year, but is a much slower growth rate than the growth of almost 15% in 2018. Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea tend to be favorite destinations.

Tourism from China to the United States declined before the outbreak of the corona virus, which was affected by the ongoing trade dispute between Beijing and Washington. According to the National Travel and Tourism Office, which collects data from U.S. customs forms, trips from China to the U.S. fell in 2018 for the first time in 15 years.

The office has forecast a further decline of 5% in 2019. It has forecast a return to slow but steady growth for 2020 and beyond, and it’s not clear how the outbreak and recent travel restrictions could change that. After Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Japan, China ranks fifth in the number of tourists it sends to the United States.

The impact of the crisis will be difficult to estimate precisely, since in addition to the canceled trips, fewer shopping-to-you-drop mall visits, restaurant visits and hotel stays are also to be expected.

“Structural changes in the global economy make economic analysis difficult because there are links within economies, between sectors and between international trade and capital flows that need to be considered,” said Stephen Innes, chief strategist for AxiCorp, in a comment.

In fact, the already reduced influx of Chinese tourists to the U.S. thanks to the trade war means that the market may be less affected, he said.

