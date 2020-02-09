China’s massive security state is used to fight the Wuhan virus

The camera hovers just above the older woman’s head as she looks up, her face becomes confused and worried.

“Yes, aunt, this is the drone that speaks to you,” a voice booms. “You shouldn’t be walking around without a mask.”

The woman hurries away and occasionally looks over her shoulder as the drone continues to shout instructions: “Better go home and don’t forget to wash your hands.”

This is China, which will be quarantined in 2020. In another video promoted by state media, a police drone orders men who sit at an outdoor mahjong table to “stop playing and exit the website as soon as possible.”

“Don’t look at the drone,” it says when a small child looks up curiously. “Ask your father to leave immediately.”

While struggling to curb the deadly Wuhan corona virus, the Chinese authorities are resorting to a sophisticated authoritarian game book that has been cracking down on dissidents and unwanted people for decades to enforce quarantines and bans nationwide.

This was accompanied by a shift in the narrative surrounding the virus. It has evolved from the story of an entire country that has pulled itself together in a time of crisis to a darker story of bad actors who undermine efforts to ensure people’s safety and spread the virus through their own irresponsibility.

Critics argue that this also serves to hide countless state failures and instead blame individual citizens and the occasional bad apple of an official. A prime example of this alleged tactic was the rapid deployment of anti-corruption officials to Wuhan after the death of whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang, whose death caused widespread anger and outrage on the Internet.

‘Severe punishment’

At a meeting of top officials on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “increased legislative, law enforcement, judicial and law enforcement efforts to strengthen the ability to prevent and fight infections based on rights”.

Disease control laws “must be strictly enforced,” said Xi, when police across the country took action against people accused of hiding their travel history to circumvent strict quarantine measures.

In northwestern Qinghai province, police said a man was being investigated for “public security threats” after being accused of “deliberately keeping quiet” of a trip to Wuhan, the city in the epicenter of the outbreak.

“It is particularly disgusting that (the man) also kept silent about the return of his son with him from Wuhan. His son has also been on the road several times and in close contact with the crowd,” said the police, adding that both are now in quarantine had been asked.

Similar cases have been reported in at least four other provinces, and last week, China’s top prosecutor issued a warning that people who intentionally transmit the coronavirus or refuse to quarantine or seek treatment are “severely punished”.

The authorities in northeastern Heilongjiang Province went further. In an announcement, the government-sponsored Beijing News warned that the death penalty is the highest punishment for endangering public safety by deliberately transmitting the corona virus.

The central government followed the lead on Saturday, announcing that a number of medical crimes would be punished with severe punishment, including a possible execution.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that both the government and the country’s citizens are united in their determination to fight the outbreak. “We have mobilized the whole country, drawn up an overall plan, responded quickly, and taken the most comprehensive and stringent measures to start a people’s war to prevent and fight the outbreak,” he told President Donald Trump in a phone call on Friday in Xinhua ,

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global public health emergency as the virus spreads from China to a growing list of countries and regions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on February 4, “Since the outbreak broke out, China has taken unprecedented stringent preventive and control measures, many of which far exceed WHO recommendations and international health regulations.”

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent CNN’s request to the National Health Commission to comment on the effectiveness of the stringent measures to contain the outbreak. CNN asked the Commission for an opinion.

monitoring status

The police in China are far better prepared for a crackdown in 2020 than in previous years, thanks to a comprehensive surveillance panic that the state has set up nationwide but has not yet used for measures of this magnitude.

The most extreme example of this 21st century surveillance state is the far west of Xinjiang region, where ubiquitous surveillance cameras and police controls have been used to tightly control the movement and behavior of Uyghur ethnic minority people, which affect hundreds of thousands were brought to “re-education camps”.

Chinese companies have made millions from developing advanced facial recognition and AI-controlled surveillance technologies for police forces and local governments across the country. While the use of these tools is not as extreme nationwide as in Xinjiang, adoption has been accelerated, supported by positive reports in government media about how AI cameras have been used for shooting Criminal offenders or crackdown on Jaywalker and other petty criminals.

Face recognition in particular has become a normal part of many people’s lives. It is used in subways, office buildings, schools and even in safari parks to check season ticket holders.

In a 2018 report on Xinjiang, Human Rights Watch warned that China was building a “digital totalitarian state” in which the draconian technologies used in the far west would quietly become the nationwide norm. The current crisis provides an indication of the extent to which such a situation can be achieved if the government uses new technologies to detect potential virus carriers.

Li Lanjuan, a senior official from the National Health Commission, told CCTV how “in the age of big data, everyone’s movements can be clearly understood”.

She cited the example of a man in Zhejiang, east China, who reported symptoms, but said he had had no contact with anyone from Wuhan. “Then we checked the data and found that he was in contact with three people in the area,” said Li.

Much of the data used for this effort comes from surveillance cameras or has been absorbed by other people’s devices. Most of the people surveyed probably had no idea that this was possible. State media coverage, however, largely reflects Li’s passive tone: government access to such information is seen as a natural event in this modern “era of big data” and is not the result of a potentially ubiquitous, invasive surveillance state.

Technology analyst Chen Jing wrote in the government-sponsored Global Times last month: “In the past, it was unimaginable to track people’s movement on a large scale, and a lot of resources were required.”

“Nowadays, with the popularization of smartphones, different types of apps are increasingly infiltrating everyday life,” he said. “The activities of people create imprints in the electronic world and make the tracking of big data technically (and) one of the most important developments in future technology.”

Analog control

In addition to high-tech surveillance, China’s leaders have chosen more traditional methods and launched mass mobilization – a term reminiscent of the Mao Zedong era – to fight the virus.

Speaking to police officers, Zhao Kezhi, head of the Ministry of Public Security, said that Communist Party governments and committees at all levels must maintain political security “top priority” and take decisive action to prevent the outbreak. social stability. “

The fight against the virus was a “war,” Zhao said, adding that during a “war … the role of grassroots party organizations and party members” should be strengthened and the “party flag raised high on the front”.

At the local level, party organizations were tasked with setting up a grid management system – a long-established program of extensive on-site surveillance and control – to monitor, detect, and report on coronavirus cases this week from the Department of Civil Affairs and the National Health Commission.

In the network system, neighborhood committees will search door-to-door for suspected cases every day and forward all information to the central authorities, the message says.

The party’s central leadership sent a “steering group” to Wuhan on Saturday, ordering the authorities to “urge everyone who needs to be found” to quarantine anyone infected or suspected of being infected with the virus, according to the state media becomes. The term was previously used by Chinese government officials to describe the process of selecting Uighur minority members to be sent to extensive Xinjiang Detention Centers.

Increasing panic news about the spread of the virus and calls for decisive action are encouraging many people to take matters into their own hands. There have been numerous unaudited reports of people who believed or confirmed that the virus was forcibly locked into their homes while the residents of Hubei and Wuhan spoke of discrimination and refused access to buses or hotels.

While health officials asked people not to discriminate, they also approved grassroots efforts to control the virus, including the villages that cordon themselves off and set up checkpoints.

Censors are jammed

After revelations of how officials in Wuhan downplayed news about the virus in the weeks after it was first discovered, there was a brief relaxation of media control and an online discussion of the virus.

This toleration for dissenting opinions and the repeated embarrassing stories uncovered by the Chinese media in Wuhan when they once had a free hand have now ended. At a meeting of top officials last Monday, Xi stressed the importance of “public opinion” and the use of propaganda to “tell the story of China’s fight against the epidemic and show the spirit of the Chinese people’s unity and togetherness”.

Since then, there have been numerous reports of Chinese and foreign journalists with reporting restrictions imposed, and the state media has started to emphasize positive reports about the virus. In the meantime, it has been reported that customers have blocked their accounts in the WeChat messaging app to exchange messages about the virus. This cut them off from China’s largest social network.

The country’s largest internet censorship agency, Cyberspace Administration of China, said this week that it had invited representatives of technology companies to a meeting “because they didn’t comply with illegal content posted by users.”

The CAC urged internet watchdogs and content providers to “create a good online atmosphere as the country tries to contain the epidemic”.

The death of Li Wenliang, the whistleblower doctor, has questioned this more than anything. The censors work overtime to stem the outrage and prevent it from turning into anything else.

Li’s fate, however, exemplifies how individuals are increasingly being asked to sacrifice everything to maintain social stability – and that of the party.