China's Jin Jinping says Coronavirus Controls in Crucial Stage: Report

Chinese president Xi Jinping in Shanghai, China. (Image: Reuters / File)

The government must timely and accurately report coronavirus outbreaks and will address coronavirus-related rumors, Xi said.

  • Reuters
  • Last updated: February 5, 2020, 5:03 PM IST

Beijing: China’s efforts to control a coronavirus outbreak are at a crucial stage and the authorities must prevent the epidemic from spreading, Xinhua President Xi Jinping news agency said on Wednesday.

The government must timely and accurately report coronavirus outbreaks and will address coronavirus-related rumors, Xi said.

Xi also said the government would ensure that donated goods would be fully used in virus checks.

