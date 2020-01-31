China’s factory activity declines in January as fears of viruses increase

The corona virus, which is spreading all over China, is expected to hit production

According to official data released on Friday, China’s manufacturing activity declined in January when the country struggled with a new virus that claimed more than 200 lives.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), an early measure of factory activity, was 50, a slight decrease from 50.2 in the previous month.

A value above 50 indicates that the sector is expanding, while a value below 50 indicates a contraction.

The number comes when China is fighting the spread of a corona virus that has triggered an unprecedented break in transportation and business in Hubei Province, the center of the outbreak.

However, the National Bureau of Statistics announced that the poll was conducted before January 20, so “the effects of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus have not yet been fully demonstrated”.

The first patients became ill in early December, but many of the restrictions only came into effect in the last week.

Non-manufacturing was 54.1, up from 53.5 in December.

The higher demand before the Lunar New Year holidays is said to have contributed to the expansion in December after a difficult year for China in a bloody trade war with the United States.

United Overseas Bank economist Ho Woei Chen told AFP that Friday’s numbers do not reflect the full impact of the virus.

“The first impact is on tourism and transportation,” she said. “This will have a direct and immediate impact on private consumption and industrial activities in China, as many companies are expanding their closures and quarantining residents.”

In the long term, supply chains in Asia could suffer a blow, she added.

Ho was optimistic, however, that the economy could improve in the second half of the year if the outbreak is curbed in the first half of the year, given the recovery seen after China’s severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) erupted in 2003 ,

“Short, sharp bumps”

Goldman Sachs analysts are currently addressing “short, violent shocks to economic performance” – as seen in previous virus outbreaks – and are forecasting China’s growth of 5.5 percent in 2020, down from 5.9 percent.

“A longer-lasting outbreak could bring growth down to 5 percent or even less for the year as a whole,” analysts said in a note.

The second largest economy in the world grew by 6.1 percent last year.

Chinese vacationers stayed at home this new lunar year after authorities closed attractions, canceled major events, and asked people to avoid large gatherings.

The cinemas have also closed during the period normally important for blockbuster releases.

Other nations have advised their citizens to avoid traveling to China, and airlines have cut their flight schedules for flights to the country.

The manufacturers don’t take any risks either. The Taiwanese technology group Foxconn will close its Chinese factories by mid-February.

Toyota, IKEA, Starbucks, Tesla, McDonald’s and Volkswagen are among the corporate giants that temporarily freeze production or close a large number of branches in China.

While the impact on automakers is minor during the holidays, the long-term effects of the virus are increasingly worrying.

Toyota keeps China plants closed until February 9 due to virus threat

