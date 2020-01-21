China's coronavirus: Beijing confirms the transmission of deadly viruses between humans and the fourth death

China has confirmed the first examples of the death of the Wuhan coronavirus from human to human, with currently infected medical workers.

The dawn of Tuesday, the authorities confirmed a fourth death related to the virus with more than 200 cases of the disease confirmed so far and cases reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

The 89-year-old man, who had some underlying health problems, developed symptoms on January 13 and was admitted to the hospital on January 18. He died the next day, said the Wuhan municipal health commission.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

It is believed that it originated in a seafood market in Wuhan, central China, the disease potentially marks the seventh coronavirus known to science that can infect humans, a grouping that includes SARS and MERS.

The head of a team of experts from the Chinese government, Zhong Nanshan, said two people in Guangdong Province in southern China contracted the disease from family members, according to the China Daily newspaper.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/20

Medical staff transfers patients to Jin Yintan hospital in Wuhan. China has confirmed that the deadly Wuhan coronavirus virus can be transmitted among humans, with currently infected medical workers

Getty

2/20 Medical staff transfers patients to Jinyintan hospital

Authorities say the number of confirmed cases of the new and mysterious virus has increased considerably above 200

EPA

3/20 Wuhan hygiene emergency response team leaves Huanan’s closed seafood wholesale market

The new coronavirus seems to have its origins in a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, a popular transportation hub

AFP through Getty

4/20 A passenger passes through a quarantine control station at Narita airport, Japan

Cases are also reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

EPA

5/20 A quarantine officer at Incheon International Airport, South Korea, uses an electronic thermometer to check the temperature of passengers arriving by plane from Wuhan

The virus causes symptoms of viral pneumonia and has already caused several deaths.

EPA

6/20 Medical staff transfers patients to Jin Yintan hospital

Little is known about the new disease that, if confirmed, would be only the seventh coronavirus known to science that can infect humans.

Getty

20/7

A rescue worker passes a warning about the new coronavirus that exploded in China

Reuters

8/20

Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team staff members who search the closed wholesale market of Huanan Seafood

AFP through Getty

09/20

A shop owner discusses with security guards while trying to enter the closed wholesale seafood market in Huanan

AFP through Getty

10/20

Medical staff and security personnel prevent family members of patients from being too close to Jinyintan hospital.

Reuters

11/20

Passengers pass by a notice that is displayed near a quarantine control station at Narita airport

EPA

12/20

Medical staff transfers patients to Jinyintan hospital

EPA

13/20

Medical staff members take a patient to Jinyintan hospital

AFP through Getty

14/20

Wuhan medical treatment center,

EPA

15/20

A notice for Wuhan passengers

Getty

16/20

A man wears a mask while riding a mobike past the closed market for wholesale seafood sales in Huanan

Getty

17/20

Passengers pass by a thermal scanner upon arrival at Narita airport

Getty

18/20

A quarantine station measures the temperature of the passenger’s body at Narita airport

JIJI PRESS / AFP through Getty

19/20

Medical staff transfers patients to Jinyintan hospital

EPA

20/20

Passengers with masks enter Beijing West train station

Reuters

1/20

Medical staff transfers patients to Jin Yintan hospital in Wuhan. China has confirmed that the deadly Wuhan coronavirus virus can be transmitted among humans, with currently infected medical workers

Getty

2/20 Medical staff transfers patients to Jinyintan hospital

Authorities say the number of confirmed cases of the new and mysterious virus has increased considerably above 200

EPA

3/20 Wuhan hygiene emergency response team leaves Huanan’s closed seafood wholesale market

The new coronavirus seems to have its origins in a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, a popular transportation hub

AFP through Getty

4/20 A passenger passes through a quarantine control station at Narita airport, Japan

Cases are also reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

EPA

5/20 A quarantine officer at Incheon International Airport, South Korea, uses an electronic thermometer to check the temperature of passengers arriving by plane from Wuhan

The virus causes symptoms of viral pneumonia and has already caused several deaths.

EPA

6/20 Medical staff transfers patients to Jin Yintan hospital

Little is known about the new disease that, if confirmed, would be only the seventh coronavirus known to science that can infect humans.

Getty

20/7

A rescue worker passes a warning about the new coronavirus that exploded in China

Reuters

8/20

Wuhan Hygiene Emergency Response Team staff members who search the closed wholesale market of Huanan Seafood

AFP through Getty

09/20

A shop owner discusses with security guards while trying to enter the closed wholesale seafood market in Huanan

AFP through Getty

10/20

Medical staff and security personnel prevent family members of patients from being too close to Jinyintan hospital.

Reuters

11/20

Passengers pass by a notice that is displayed near a quarantine control station at Narita airport

EPA

12/20

Medical staff transfers patients to Jinyintan hospital

EPA

13/20

Medical staff members take a patient to Jinyintan hospital

AFP through Getty

14/20

Wuhan medical treatment center,

EPA

15/20

A notice for Wuhan passengers

Getty

16/20

A man wears a mask while riding a mobike past the closed market for wholesale seafood sales in Huanan

Getty

17/20

Passengers pass by a thermal scanner upon arrival at Narita airport

Getty

18/20

A quarantine station measures the temperature of the passenger’s body at Narita airport

JIJI PRESS / AFP through Getty

19/20

Medical staff transfers patients to Jinyintan hospital

EPA

20/20

Passengers with masks enter Beijing West train station

Reuters

The National Health Commission’s task force also found that some medical workers have tested positive for the virus, and one of them is in critical condition.

Concern about the increased spread of the virus has led to rigorous controls at airports, with medical officials seen in suits of hazardous materials that board planes because they leave Wuhan to detect the disease and US airports. UU. They examine travelers arriving from the city.

Meanwhile, the outbreak has continued in more cities within China’s borders, including Shanghai and Beijing.

Before the announcement, President Xi Jinping said it is “extremely crucial” to take all possible measures to combat the disease.

“The recent outbreak of a new coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan and elsewhere must be taken seriously,” Xi said, according to the national television channel CCTV.

Only the best news in your inbox

“Party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels must put people’s lives and health first.”

They must “ensure that the masses have a quiet, peaceful and joyful Spring Festival,” he added.

see more

Until Monday morning, authorities confirmed 217 cases of the virus, and state television said 198 of them were in Wuhan.

However, a report by the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at London Imperial College estimated that as of January 12 there were probably 1,723 cases in Wuhan City with related symptoms.

The Chinese health authorities have not commented directly on the report.

Jeremy Farrar, an infectious disease epidemic specialist and director of the global health charity Wellcome Trust, said: “This outbreak is extremely worrying. Uncertainty and gaps persist, but now it is clear that there is transmission from person to person.

He added: “Wuhan is an important center and since travel is a large part of the Chinese New Year that is fast approaching, the level of concern must remain high. There is more to come from this outbreak. “

.