China’s censors tried to control the story of a hero doctor’s death. It backfired terribly.

In a conversation with the state media at the end of December, one of China’s leading medical professionals welcomed eight Wuhan residents who had tried to fade out the coronavirus outbreak that is now devastating the country.

“Looking back, we should praise them very much,” said Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC). “You were wise before the outbreak.”

Li Wenliang was one of those whistleblowers arrested for spreading “rumors” when the city government downplayed the dangers of the virus. Li, a young doctor in one of Wuhan’s main hospitals, wrote in a private group conversation about the spread of a “SARS-like” virus.

“I just wanted to remind my classmates to be careful,” he told CNN this week.

Li spoke from his hospital bed and had succumbed to the virus himself. In the early morning hours, his condition worsened and the 34-year-old died of an outbreak that spread far beyond Wuhan and affected all of China and dozens of countries around the world.

If Li’s initial arrest was embarrassing to the authorities, his death is a disaster.

censorship crisis

The response on the Chinese Internet as news of Li’s death was immediate – and almost unprecedented.

“Countless young people will mature overnight: the world is not as beautiful as we thought it would be,” wrote one commentator. “Are you angry? If any of us are lucky enough to speak to the public in the future, please remember that you remember tonight’s anger.”

As the grief and anger grew, those responsible for China’s large censorship apparatus, the Great Firewall, seemed at a loss to know what to do. Issues related to the censorship itself, which are generally banned, occurred for several hours before being deleted. This is rare evidence of indecision and confusion.

Two hashtags provided on Weibo, a Twitter-like platform – “The Wuhan government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology ”and“ We want freedom of speech ”- for tens of thousands of views before they were deleted. Another hashtag, “I Want Freedom of Speech,” received over 1.8 million hits in the early hours of Friday before it was censored.

Anger at Li’s death was made worse by an apparently clumsy attempt to control the narrative, which was strongly reminiscent of the overreaction that led to his initial arrest.

Several state media reported that Li died late Thursday evening, citing friends and doctors at the Wuhan Central Hospital, and then extinguished her without explanation. The hospital claimed that efforts to revive Li were underway, but later made a statement that he had died.

While it is possible that this was a mistake – and the Chinese media would not be the first to misrepresent someone’s death – the suggestion that the hands of the censors were involved was enough to provoke anger online.

“A doctor had to die twice,” one user wrote on the popular WeChat social media app. “It’s national humiliation.”

Others indicated the timing of the eventual confirmation and suggested that the authorities had tried to continue the announcement until most people were in bed to better control the response.

“I knew you would post this in the middle of the night,” wrote one user. “Do you think we all went to sleep? No we didn’t.”

The rage and recoil against the censorship apparatus itself has not been felt to this extent since the authorities covered up the causes of a high-speed collision in 2011 when the Wenzhou train crashed and even abandoned the search for survivors while many were still alive ,

This incident has become a lightning rod for disappointment with poor security standards in China and the carefree attitude of the authorities, it appears that Li ‘s death will be a source of anger for a number of issues beyond the virus.

Social stability

The death of Li and the clumsy handling of the authorities by it have exacerbated a crisis that has already shaken the foundations of the Chinese state.

Since the transition from socialism to state capitalism and the brutal repression of the Tiananmen movement in 1989, the Chinese government has based its legitimacy on the ability to promote the economy, ensure the security and success of its people.

The Wuhan Conronavirus threatens this social contract in two ways. The complete failure to contain the outbreak has increased the risk of a potentially fatal virus for hundreds of millions of people. At the same time, the outbreak and efforts to fight it have hit an economy that is already struggling with structural problems and the US-China trade war.

To make matters worse, the communist party system itself, which rewards neither speaking out nor taking risks, prompted Wuhan City officials to downplay the virus first and try to control the narrative.

The revelations about how the Wuhan government officials dealt with the first few weeks of the outbreak – particularly the news that Li and other whistleblowers had been arrested – caused considerable anger, but central authorities were largely able to focus this on local officials, by allowing a rare amount of transparency and a relatively free hand for the Chinese media to report on the outbreak.

However, central authorities have tightened the flow of information over the past week as draconian controls have been introduced across the country to stop the virus from spreading. Most of the country is in voluntary or mandatory quarantine and the economic burden of such measures is beginning to take hold.

In response, the state media has highlighted positive stories of resilience and heroism, and it seemed that Li would fit into this new narrative and play a role similar to that of Jiang Yanyong, a retired military doctor and whistleblower during the 2003 SARS pandemic. Maybe Li can be described as someone who fights against the “senseless formalities and bureaucracy” against which the state media has advertised all week.

Li’s death tossed this out of the window, revealing the cold reality at the heart of the Chinese social contract: when it comes to this, individuals are absolutely unnecessary when the stability of the party is at stake. The Chinese authorities attach great importance to the country being a collective that holds together in a crisis, unlike the individual societies of the West, but ultimately people know that the party, not the country, comes first ,

China’s censorship system is based on this principle. Everything that threatens the party, from open contradiction to mere organization outside of official structures – no matter how harmless the topic – is not tolerated and must be deleted.

The need to maintain stability will dominate the response to Li’s death. An outpouring of grief is fine, even some anger is acceptable, provided that it can focus on individuals rather than the whole system, and some scalp products can be offered to support this. What the authorities cannot allow is for the party or central government to become a target, even if the Wuhan crisis and Li’s death have exposed its many shortcomings.

It remains to be seen whether this will succeed. Li’s mere normality makes his death all the more public. He was not a party cadre or police officer of the kind praised in the state media, noble and devoid of personality, but a relatable and ordinary person who wrote on social media about loving fried chicken and ice cream, complained about work and spoke about pop Culture.

He is anyone who has not felt loved by the Chinese bureaucracy, and he is infinitely more sympathetic than the steel men and women who try to control the story of his death.