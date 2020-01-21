China tries to stop spread of deadly new virus at worst time of year

Governments around the world have always struggled to stop the spread of the disease, from the deadly swine flu that hit the world in 2009, to ongoing attempts to contain Ebola in West Africa.

However, no health authority has ever taken up the challenge that China is currently facing, as the country grapples with a new coronavirus as hundreds of millions prepare to travel during the Lunar New Year period – the most great annual human migration to Earth.

During the lunar holidays, people from across the country will crowd into trains, buses and planes for family reunions. Others will take advantage of free time to go on vacation abroad. Last year, nearly 7 million Chinese tourists traveled abroad for the Lunar New Year, according to state media.

The public holiday – the most important on the Chinese calendar – arrives at the worst possible time for the health authorities who run to contain the epidemic which put the rest of Asia on alert.

The virus, which was first identified in the central city of Wuhan in China, is known to have infected nearly 300 people and has already spread to at least three other countries. China’s National Health Commission on Monday confirmed that Wuhan’s coronavirus can be transmitted from human to human and that medical personnel have also been infected.

The disclosure followed an announcement that South Korea had confirmed its first case, making it the third country outside China to detect the virus. The three previously confirmed overseas cases, two in Thailand and one in Japan, all involved people who had traveled to Wuhan.

“One of the consequences of a more connected world is that epidemics have the potential to spread internationally much faster than it was 50 years ago,” said director Mike Turner Wellcome Trust scientist, a UK-based global health charity. .

New cases have also been reported in China, evidence that the epidemic has spread far beyond Wuhan, creating an unpredictable risk of infection.

Tuesday morning, five cases were confirmed in Beijing, two in Shanghai and 14 in the southern province of Guangdong – all hundreds of kilometers from Wuhan. Other suspected cases have been reported across the country, from eastern Shandong province to southwest Sichuan province.

On January 8, Chinese scientists identified the pathogen as a new strain of coronavirus, the same family as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). In 2002 and 2003, SARS infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 people in a pandemic that ravaged Asia and spread to Canada.

At a press conference on Monday, Zhong Nanshan, a Chinese government-appointed expert who helped discover the SARS coronavirus, said that the infectiousness of the new Wuhan coronavirus was not as high as SARS, but that the disease was “climbing” and suggested that the “mortality rate at the moment is not as representative. Since December, four people infected with Wuhan coronavirus have died.

Uncertainties about the Wuhan coronavirus – including its unidentified source – have raised fears that there are more people infected than currently reported.

Jeremy Farrar, an infectious disease expert who heads the Wellcome Trust, said the epidemic was “of grave concern”.

“It is possible that often mild symptoms, and the likelihood of people being affected and infectious without experiencing symptoms, from this coronavirus mask the actual number of people infected and the extent of person-to-person transmission,” said said Farrar.

Early symptoms of Wuhan coronavirus include fever and cough – which are also common symptoms of the flu, a viral infection prevalent during the winter months. Some patients infected with the coronavirus also have difficulty breathing and invasive lesions on the lungs, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO said it will convene an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the epidemic in China.

Transport center

The recent spike in confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus seems to indicate a wider area of ​​contamination. According to a recent study by Imperial College London, the number of infections in Wuhan itself is probably a gross underestimation, increasing the risk that carriers of the virus have already traveled elsewhere in China before the establishment of screening measures.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Monday that since the epidemic, China has taken active steps to manage the epidemic and formulate prevention and control plans.

China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday that the epidemic was “still preventable and controllable”.

The more than 200 officially confirmed cases in China are far from the 1,700 that British researchers believe to have been infected on January 12. The British team based its calculations on the number of cases already reported in Thailand and Japan, and the estimated number of people leaving Wuhan International Airport.

More than 60 routes connect Wuhan with other countries, including direct flights to New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Paris and London, as well as more than 100 internal flights to other major Chinese cities. The central city of 11 million inhabitants is also a hub for the country’s high-speed rail network.

Governments around the world have begun to respond to the perceived threat. Australia said on Tuesday it is adding border measures for flights from Wuhan to Sydney. The United States also announced last week controls for passengers arriving from Wuhan at New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles airports, following similar measures by governments in Asia.

In Wuhan itself, infrared thermometers have been installed at the airport, train stations, bus stations and passenger platforms to measure the temperatures of passengers leaving the city since January 14, according to official media.

These measures were not put in place until five weeks after the initial epidemic, which means that countless passengers left the city without being checked.

It is also not clear that screening or increased attention in Wuhan works: the woman diagnosed with the coronavirus in South Korea had visited a doctor in the city after developing fever and muscle pain. She was prescribed cold medicine and sent back.

Camouflage issues

The legacy of SARS has long hovered over the current epidemic. During this pandemic, the Chinese government was initially slow to publish information, censoring the information and minimizing the severity of the epidemic. The lack of transparency sparked a violent reaction from us and drew strong criticism from foreign governments and the WHO.

In April 2003, a prominent doctor in Beijing declared officially accusing the government of concealment. Later that month, China sacked its health minister and the mayor of Beijing for their mismanagement of the epidemic.

This time, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission declared the epidemic on December 31, three weeks after the first patient developed symptoms. Chinese scientists identified the pathogen a week later and shared the virus’s genome sequence with WHO – a rapid response that has won praise from WHO and scientists around the world.

The Wuhan Health Commission also released frequent – and now daily – updates on the latest infection figures on its website, but that did not allay fears about the spread of the disease.

The Wuhan Health Commission announced on Monday that 136 new cases had been diagnosed on Saturday and Sunday, including one dead. The number was a significant jump from the 62 reported over the weekend, but far from the estimate by researchers at Imperial College London.

The WHO said the increase in reported cases was the result of “increased research and testing” of the virus in people with respiratory illnesses.

Prior to the weekend, authorities in Wuhan had maintained for two weeks that no new cases had been detected since January 3. Even though cases have been confirmed abroad, there was a complete lack of information on potential infections elsewhere in China, which caused growing discomfort. and charges of concealment by local or national authorities.

On Weibo, a social media service similar to Twitter, many people questioned the silence of the provincial authorities in particular, stressing the fact that only those who left the country were carriers of the virus.

“Does this mean that Wuhan residents only travel abroad but not to other (Chinese) cities?” Asked a user in a popular article.

Growing concerns about person-to-person transmission, combined with the massive displacement expected in the coming weeks, will keep health officials – and the public – on the lookout for the extent to which the new virus is spreading.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the authorities to “make a determined effort” to contain the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, the country’s first leader to speak publicly about the epidemic.

According to a statement issued by the state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi “stressed that the safety and health of people is a priority” and urged the relevant departments to promptly publish information and deepen international cooperation.