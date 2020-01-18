Mumbai: Air travelers arriving from China to the city airport will undergo a thermal examination as a preventive measure following the recent outbreak of pneumonia caused by the ‘New coronavirus’ in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, in the east country Asian, Mumbai airport. authorities said Saturday.

The Chinese airline Air China and the African airline Rwand Air currently fly to Mumbai.

The team at the Airport Health Organization (APHO) in Mumbai activated a health counter and thermal scanners in the pre-immigration area for arriving passengers, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a statement.

“All passengers traveling from China to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) must undergo a thermal test as a precaution,” said MIAL.

MIAL said that it has now expanded its security measures for existing passengers in compliance with the latest directive given by the World Health Organization (WHO) in case a traveler is detected with the symptom.

The passenger in question will be immediately transferred to the isolation hospital for CSMIA on the advice of the APHO team, the aerodrome operator said, adding that he will share a daily report with the ministry about passenger scanning.

“As reported by the Chinese authorities, this is a new type of coronavirus and is different from all other human coronaviruses. The World Health Organization has reported symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath and chest x-rays showing bilateral pulmonary infiltrates. as the cause of pneumonia, “MIAL said in the statement

To prudently reduce the overall risk of acute respiratory infections when traveling in or from affected areas such as the city of Wuhan, certain measures must be taken, including avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections, washing their hands with frequency, especially after direct contact with sick people or their environment, among others, according to the statement.

In addition, travelers with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practice cough tags, MIAL said.

