China to build second new hospital to treat coronavirus cases

Beijing: China announced on Saturday that it will build a second hospital within half a month to treat more deadly coronavirus cases as the rapidly spreading virus continues to wreak havoc at home and abroad with 41 dead and more than 1,300 people infected, which slowed down the new Chinese. Celebrations of the year.

Confirmed cases have crossed the 1,000 mark for the first time and have risen sharply to 1,287 on Friday, 237 people in critical condition fighting for their lives in China, the National Health Commission announced on Saturday.

Almost all provinces, including Beijing, report a steady increase in the number of cases, mainly from people who have traveled from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic.

The pneumonia situation killed 41 people, including 39 in Hubei province (central China) and one in Heilongjiang province (northeast), the health committee said on Saturday.

In addition, a total of 1,965 suspected cases have also been reported, the report said.

China announced on Saturday that it will build another 1,300-bed makeshift hospital in Wuhan in the next 15 days, in addition to the 1,000-bed hospital being built in the city in 10 days, the People’s Daily.

The feverish pace at which hospitals are being built indicates that China is apparently preparing to treat many more patients given the speed at which the virus is spreading.

The virus has spread to Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Nepal, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and the United States since Thursday.

On Friday, Japan reported a second confirmed case.

Chinese doctor reportedly died Saturday morning of new coronavirus, the first death among health workers since pneumonia-like disease first appeared in late December, Chinese daily China Daily quoted by Chinese daily Paper.cn as saying. .

Liang Wudong, a 62-year-old doctor from the otolaryngology department who deals with ear, nose and throat conditions at Hubei Xinhua Hospital, was suspected of having contracted the new virus on January 16. The hospital in which he works is located in Wuhan.

On January 18, he was transferred to Hubei Jinyintan Hospital, which received the majority of infected patients, and died on Saturday around 7 a.m., the report said.

Earlier, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said on Tuesday that 15 medical workers have been confirmed to be contracting the virus, with one suspect case. One of them is seriously ill, according to the China Daily report.

Wuhan, the city of 11 million people, is where the virus first appeared. The average age of the victims is 73, 89 being the oldest and 48 the youngest.

The National Health Commission of China has also sent 1,230 medical personnel to Wuhan to fight the new epidemic of coronavirus in the region.

Local media previously reported that 450 military personnel had also landed in the city to offer support.

In addition, the local government in Wuhan on Saturday banned all vehicles, including private vehicles in downtown Wuhan to fight the virus, according to a Daily report.

The city and 12 cities in Hubei province have already banned all public transportation to prevent the spread of the virus.

There is currently no cure for the virus, which has symptoms of pneumonia and is contagious in humans.

The virus has also sparked concern for India, as many of the 700 Indian students studying at universities in Wuhan and Hubei provinces are still stranded there.

The Indian Embassy has set up hotlines to stay in close contact with them.

The fast-spreading virus has held back the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations that started on Saturday.

Friday, the Chinese said goodbye to “the year of the pig” to welcome “the year of the rat”.

In the Chinese lunar calendar, the years are grouped in 12-year cycles, each year with an animal symbol: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

Faced with fear of the virus, several cities, including Beijing, have canceled special events. The festival is also known as the Spring Festival.

Major cultural activities during the Beijing Spring Festival, such as temple fairs, have been canceled to prevent the spread of the virus.

Shanghai, the largest city in China, has raised emergency response to public health security to level 1, the highest, after Beijing and the provinces of Hubei, Hunan, Zhejiang, Anhui and from Guangdong because new cases have been reported.

So far, Beijing has reported 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, official media reported.

In the midst of the unknown virus that is wreaking havoc, Chinese and American researchers are working together to develop a vaccine against the deadly new strain of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday did not declare the virus a global public health emergency, despite the growing death toll in China.

