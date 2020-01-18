China reports 4 more cases of viral pneumonia outbreak

BEIJING – In a central Chinese city where two people were killed and which prompted the United States and others to take precautions, four other cases of viral pneumonia outbreak were identified.

In the latter cases, 45 people have contracted the disease, said the Wuhan City Health Commission on Saturday. Five are in serious condition.

The cause of pneumonia has been attributed to a new type of coronavirus.

Health authorities are keen to avoid recurrence of SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome, which started in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people.

The United States announced on Friday that it would inspect passengers at three major airports arriving on Wuhan flights.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia have started to examine incoming passengers from central China. The list includes Thailand and Japan, both of which reported cases of the disease in people who had come from Wuhan. Travel is unusually difficult at the moment as people travel to and from China to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

