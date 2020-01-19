China Reports 17 New Viral Pneumonia Outbreak Cases - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 18, 2020

BEIJING (AP) – Another 17 people in central China were diagnosed with a new form of viral pneumonia, killing two patients and putting other countries on alert.

A total of 62 cases of the novel corona virus were identified in the city of Wuhan, where the virus appears to have its origin. The Wuhan City Health Commission reported the new cases on Sunday.

Nineteen of these people were discharged from the hospital, while two men in the 1960s – one with serious medical history – died of the disease.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia have started to examine incoming passengers from central China. The list includes Thailand and Japan, which together reported three cases of the disease in people who had come from Wuhan.

