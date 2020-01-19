China reports 17 new cases of viral pneumonia

BEIJING – Another 17 people in central China were diagnosed with a new form of viral pneumonia, killing two patients and putting other countries on alert.

A total of 62 cases of the novel corona virus were identified in the city of Wuhan, where the virus appears to have its origin. The Wuhan City Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday about the new cases.

Nineteen of these people were discharged from the hospital, while two men in the 1960s – one with serious medical history – died of the disease. Eight are in critical condition.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia and three US airports have started to examine incoming passengers from central China. The list includes Thailand and Japan, which together reported three cases of the disease in people who had come from Wuhan.

In the most recently diagnosed group, the age was between 30 and 79 years, according to Wuhan’s health commission. Her first symptoms were fever and cough.

The health commission’s statement failed to state whether these patients had visited the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which was closed after many infected people reported working or visiting the venue.

Health officials have claimed that there is no evidence that the virus can be easily transmitted between people.

The Chinese government is striving to avoid recurrence of SARS [severe acute respiratory syndrome], another corona virus that started in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people.

