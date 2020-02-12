China plans to introduce new precautionary measures against coronaviruses as 160 million have to work again

China expects around 160 million employees to return to work next week to minimize the economic impact of the novel corona virus.

The next Tuesday marks the official end of the Lunar New Year period, an auspicious occasion in the Chinese calendar that was struck this year by the viral disease that killed more than 1,110 people in mainland China.

The enormous mobilization of people takes place despite previous warnings to the citizens to avoid large crowds. In a press conference on Tuesday, Chinese officials said measures would be taken to reduce the risk of a transmission.

This includes limiting the carrying capacity of long-distance buses, improving the sterilization of public transport, and performing temperature controls on passengers, said Xu Yahua, director of the transport services department.

The deaths at the center of the outbreak in Hubei province appeared to have peaked on Wednesday, as concerns over the situation on a cruise ship docked in Japan, where a quarantine officer himself became the latest case, increased.

Another 1,638 confirmed cases were reported in Hubei, central China, on Wednesday morning. This is a smaller increase than the previous day, suggesting that the spread of the virus in the central province could slow down.

However, there is a big question mark over these numbers. There are still uncertainties regarding the efficiency of the virus test methods and the length of the incubation period. Hospitals in Wuhan and elsewhere in Hubei are overwhelmed and struggling to deal with, which may result in some people with the virus not being able to see a doctor for diagnosis.

Chinese scientists have estimated that the outbreak may peak in mid-February, although previous estimates have had to be adjusted.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, warned on Tuesday that the corona virus was “a very serious threat”. He later added that the outbreak was “very urgent” for China, but that there was a “realistic chance”. stop it.

“We need to invest in prevention,” said Tedros, adding that richer countries should help invest in countries with weaker health systems. He warned that the virus could wreak havoc if it reaches a country whose health system is unable to deal with such an epidemic.

A team of experts from WHO arrived in China this week and is assisting the authorities with containment and treatment measures. The organization also gave the virus its official name on Tuesday: Covid-19.

Cruise ship misery

The biggest outbreak outside of mainland China is still Yokohama, a Japanese port south of Tokyo where a cruise ship has been quarantined for a week.

Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said that as of Wednesday another 40 virus cases had been confirmed on board the Diamond Princess, bringing the total number to 175 on board.

One of these new cases, Kato said, was a “quarantine officer” who had come on board the ship to help test passengers. He gave no further information about the officer; CNN asks for further clarification.

In a statement, Princess Cruises said: “We are following the instructions from the Japanese Ministry of Health for plans for disembarkation protocols to provide medical treatment for these new cases.”

Another cruise ship, the MS Westerdam, is at sea with more than 2,000 people. Due to the fear of the virus, the ship was refused entry to at least four different ports. However, no cases have yet been confirmed on board.

The ship had originally left Singapore on January 16 and, according to the ship’s followers, had reached ports in Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Hong Kong. In Hong Kong, the ship disembarked 1,254 guests and took over another 768 before departure, said the cruise company Holland America.

Westerdam planned to stop in the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and eventually China, but revised the ship’s final destination from Shanghai to Yokohama on January 28 after a warning from the US CDC. The Philippines and Taiwan announced the closure of their cruise ship ports for fear of the corona virus, and the Japanese authorities announced that they would refuse entry.

The cruise ship later announced plans to dock in Laem Chabang, Thailand, so that its passengers could disembark. However, the government of the country announced on Tuesday that Thailand would support the ship, but passengers should not be allowed to leave.

“There are a lot of people on board, more than 2,000 people. We have to be careful and not let the situation change to the third stage of disease spreading (in Thailand), ”said Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Economic problems

The novel corona virus already has an impact on the second largest economy in the world. The outbreak coincided with China’s main vacation season when many families traditionally spent money on food, gifts and entertainment.

Instead, locks in large cities forced companies to close temporarily.

Labor shortages, traffic disruptions, lack of medical care and hard local officials make life difficult, the Chinese government said on Tuesday.

“We also noticed difficulties in resuming work,” Cong Liang, a senior official of the China National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters in Beijing, listing various factors including supply chain disruptions, local government restrictions, and a shortage on face masks.

Senior officials in Beijing spoke to reporters for much of the country one day after the end of an extended holiday, prompting some companies to try to open their doors again. Others remain closed, however, and local governments have issued mixed – and in some cases confusing – guidelines on what companies should do.

Beijing reported five new cases on Monday, increasing the number of infections in the capital to 342, the authorities said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Fed chairman Jerome Powell warned that the outbreak and its effects could harm the global economy.

“We are closely monitoring the development of the corona virus, which can lead to disruptions in China that affect the rest of the global economy,” Powell said in a report to Congress.

On Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for increased efforts to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the country’s economy.

Evacuees released

With much of Wuhan still locked up, countries have continued to evacuate their citizens from the virus epicenter.

Both South Korea and Canada sent additional flights this week, with Seoul declaring that it would endeavor to allow Chinese family members of its citizens to board the plane. So far, Chinese nationals have not been allowed to complete evacuation flights.

A 185-passenger Canadian plane arrived in Vancouver early Tuesday. The final destination is Trenton, Ontario, where the returned Canadians and their family members are quarantined for 14 days at a military base.

In the United States, the first Americans to leave Wuhan have completed their two-week quarantine and are released.

No cases of coronaviruses arriving at the Riverside County base on January 29 were identified in the group. The 195 people completed their last health check on Tuesday morning.

“I want to make one thing absolutely crystal clear: These people don’t have a new type of corona virus,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County Health Officer.

Twenty-four patients will stay on Tuesday because they have been unable to make travel arrangements, Jose Arballo Jr., a spokesman for the Riverside County Department of Public Health, told CNN.

“Some have already left the base, others will be leaving soon,” said Arballo at the press conference.