China offers $ 43 billion recovery to virus-fighting companies

The financial recovery is expected to help companies at national and local levels, said Liu.

He stressed that “financial institutions need to quickly review and grant loans” and that they should release funds within two days.

The deputy governor added that the central bank would track the use of the funds and any violation of the rules would be punished.

He also said that the size of the key companies “should not be too broad”.

The deadly corona virus has claimed over 800 lives in China and has spread worldwide.

In order to curb the epidemic, cities in China have imposed travel restrictions and urged citizens to stay at home, and companies have delayed resumption of work – measures that could have a negative impact on income.

Analysts expect the outbreak to be up to two percentage points after growth in China in the first quarter, and authorities have announced a number of measures to strengthen support.

The central bank has asked financial institutions to avoid “blindly” cutting loans from industrial companies and small and micro enterprises.

It also announced it would pump 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173 billion) into financial markets as it increased support for anti-virus efforts.