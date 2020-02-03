China leadership admits “shortcomings” in response to Coronavirus outbreak

The comments came after China reported 57 new deaths on Monday – the largest daily increase since the virus was discovered at the end of last year in the central city of Wuhan, where it is believed that it jumped from animals at a market to people.

Beijing: China’s top leadership body on Monday admitted “shortcomings and difficulties” in its response to a coronavirus outbreak that killed more than 360 and infected more than 17,000, state media reported.

The comments came after China reported 57 new deaths on Monday – the largest daily increase since the virus was discovered at the end of last year in the central city of Wuhan, where it is believed that it jumped from animals at a market to people.

The Politburo Standing Committee elite called for improvement of the “national emergency management system” following “shortcomings and difficulties uncovered in the response to the epidemic,” Xinhua news agency said.

“It is necessary to strengthen market surveillance, resolutely ban it and fight it hard in illegal nature markets and trade,” it added.

Officials in Wuhan have been criticized for withholding information about the outbreak until the end of last year, despite the fact that they were aware of the new disease weeks earlier.

China’s death toll from the corona virus has now almost surpassed that of the SARS crisis nearly two decades ago, with the government saying on Monday that it needed “urgent” medical equipment and surgical masks to tackle the outbreak.

The virus has since spread to more than 24 countries, despite many governments imposing unprecedented travel bans on arrivals from China.

At the Politburo meeting, President Xi Jinping said that controlling the outbreak would “have a direct impact on the stability of the overall economic and social situation, as well as the opening of China,” Xinhua said.

