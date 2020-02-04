China Lab wants to apply for a patent for antiviral drugs from the American company that could potentially be a coronavirus treatment

Beijing: A state-run Chinese research institute has applied for a patent on the use of the experimental US antiviral drug from Gilead Sciences, which scientists believe can provide a treatment for the corona virus that has caused hundreds and thousands of infections.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, based in the city where the outbreak was suspected, said in a statement on Tuesday that it had applied for a patent on the use of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug developed by Gilead to treat. the virus.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week reported that a coronavirus patient in the United States appeared to show an improvement after taking Remdesivir, which is also used to treat infectious diseases such as Ebola.

“Even if the application from the Wuhan Institute is approved, the role is very limited because Gilead still holds the fundamental patent on the drug,” said Zhao Youbin, a Shanghai-based intellectual property board at Purplevine IP Service Company.

“Any exploitation of the patent must request approval from Gilead,” he said. Gilead said last week that it cooperated with China to test Remdesivir for use in a small number of coronavirus patients.

The application was submitted together with the Military Medicine Institute of the People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Science, according to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Scientists from both institutes said in an article in Nature’s Cell Research on Tuesday that they have found both Remdesivir and Chloroquine, which is used to treat malaria, as an effective way of inhibiting coronavirus.

The Wuhan-based laboratory said in its statement that the patent application was filed on January 21 and focused on protecting China’s national interests. However, it said it would drop its patent claims temporarily if the opportunity arose to work with foreign pharmaceutical companies to combat the epidemic.

.