China just announced its lowest annual growth in 29 years

The Chinese economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three decades in 2019.

It was not unexpected, and Chinese officials have insisted that the country’s economy will be stable this year. But it may be too early to say that the worst is over, analysts said.

The 6.1% GDP growth rate for 2019 was in line with Beijing’s target range of 6% to 6.5%. The country also said that GDP increased 6% in the fourth quarter.

The current slowdown is indicative of all the challenges facing the second largest economy in the world, which is facing increasing debt, cooling domestic demand and the fallout from the trade war with the United States.

Trade tensions, at least, eased somewhat before Friday’s announcement. Beijing and Washington signed a “phase one” trade agreement earlier this week, which takes some of the pressure off, at least in the short term.

Chinese officials seized the temporary truce during a press briefing. The initial trade deal will give people more reason to be optimistic about the country’s economic growth, said Ning Jizhe, chief of national statistics for China. He said the deal would help China deepen economic ties with the United States.

Deputy Prime Minister Liu He, who was in Washington this week to sign the trade deal, also told reporters on Wednesday that he was optimistic. on the economy. He suggested that China relies less on debt and is driven by innovation.

Analysts have already pointed to the “phase one” agreement – in which China has agreed to buy hundreds of billions of dollars of product from the United States, among others – as something that will boost business confidence this year . Fitch Ratings, for example, raised its economic growth forecast for China this year to 5.9% from 5.7% on Thursday.

“The signing of the Phase 1 trade agreement is a signal that the situation is not likely to deteriorate,” said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

But analysts also wondered if China would be able to keep its promises fully. The trade war is not over: US tariffs on many Chinese products remain in effect and Washington has made it clear that these will remain a form of leverage when the two sides negotiate the next phase of their deal. And analysts at Citi, Nomura and Invesco have all pointed out that it would be difficult for China to meet its import targets for US goods.

Even with the “phase one” deal, China has other things to fear, according to economists at Capital Economics.

“Despite the recent increase in activity, we think it is premature to call the bottom of the current economic cycle,” they said in a research note. They added that the effects of the trade deal will be offset by a further slowdown in domestic demand, which will trigger further action by the central bank of China.

Ning, the head of Chinese statistics, admitted that the economy will come under pressure this year. But he also said that China would take the necessary measures to prevent a serious slowdown, in addition to the other stimulus measures it had already announced. This should help the economy maintain “stable growth” this year, he added.

Others also pointed to promising figures buried in Friday’s data. Industrial production and retail sales data for December exceeded forecasts, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda.

This type of data suggests that “the engine room of the world is slowly recovering its mojo,” he added.