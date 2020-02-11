China is struggling to get back to work after the Corona virus is blocked

China is struggling to get back to work after the coronavirus outbreak has shut down large parts of the world’s second largest economy for more than two weeks.

A shortage of workers, traffic disruptions, a lack of medical care and tough local officials make life difficult for companies, the Chinese government said on Tuesday.

“We also noticed difficulties in resuming work,” Cong Liang, a senior official of the China National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters in Beijing, listing various factors including supply chain disruptions, local government restrictions, and a shortage on face masks.

Senior officials in Beijing spoke to reporters for much of the country one day after the end of an extended holiday, prompting some companies to try to open their doors again. Others remain closed, however, and local governments have issued mixed – and in some cases confusing – guidelines on what companies should do.

A city made headlines nationwide after police arrested a manager in a textile factory for asking employees to return to work. The director of the company in the eastern city of Nantong was detained by the police for five days after violating local regulations. The man is said to have told the police that he was only trying to complete orders for customers,

Ou Xiaoli, another official from the National Development and Reform Commission, did not mention this case during Tuesday’s briefing. But he urged local governments to stop such actions and instead make returning to work a top priority.

“To put it clearly, we will strictly prohibit practices that prevent companies from resuming their work in a simplified and crude way,” added Ou.

Dozens of Chinese cities were closed in late January Many factories and companies have been shut down to prevent the virus from spreading. The outbreak has killed more than 1,000 people and infected more than 43,000, the vast majority of whom live in mainland China.

However, the government is concerned that companies will remain closed for too long. China’s economy is already in trouble, and analysts have warned that the virus could weigh heavily on growth this quarter – and slow the global economy.

Cong urged industry to “resume work” immediately “for the economy and people’s livelihood.”

Companies should provide face masks and other medical aids to employees when they return to the office. This could increase the risk of infection, he conceded.

According to Xu Yahua, an official from the Department of Transportation, 160 million people from rural areas or small towns are expected to return to work next week. This does not apply to millions of commuters who will return to work.

To counteract the shortage of medical care, the government encourages face mask manufacturers to keep their machines running and expand their production capacity. The authorities will also help companies that are unable to resume production due to labor or material shortages, and will introduce more stocks if necessary.

So far there are some encouraging signs. According to Cong, around three quarters of the nationwide manufacturers of face masks and protective clothing have resumed work.

Almost all food manufacturers and processors are back in business, Cong added, which is also positive for the economy given rising food prices.

However, some large technology companies, including Tencent and Alibaba, have advised employees to stay at home for the time being, while automakers like Toyota and GM have no plans to resume production by the end of this week or early next year.