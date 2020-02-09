China is returning to work cautiously as the number of people killed by the Wuhan corona virus exceeds 900 worldwide

Millions of people across China are returning to work after the New Year’s break has turned into an expanded quarantine due to the Wuhan corona virus.

However, many will work from home, with many cities and most companies enforcing strict quarantine policies that encourage people to work remotely where possible to reduce the chances of transmission.

Some appearance of normalcy may have returned, but the outbreak shows no signs of slowing down. The number of confirmed cases is currently over 40,000 worldwide and the death toll is 910.

That said, the corona virus has officially killed more people than the 2003 SARS pandemic, previously one of the worst medical crises in recent Chinese history.

A total of 3,281 coronavirus-infected patients have since been released from the hospital on Sunday, the Chinese health authorities said.

The vast majority of deaths occur in mainland China, putting the country in a bizarre situation where some areas will return to normal business operations, although other regions are increasingly subject to draconian restrictions on their movement and behavior in China are a desperate attempt to contain the virus.

A team of doctors and researchers from the World Health Organization traveled to China on Sunday to help with the outbreak, led by Bruce Aylward, who the organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described as “veterans of past public health emergencies” WHO on Ebola and initiatives to vaccinate, control communicable diseases and eradicate polio.

Even if the epicenter of the outbreak is in Hubei, whose capital is Wuhan and accounts for almost 30,000 of the total number of confirmed cases, the epidemic has spread worldwide and affected more than two dozen countries.

The largest outbreaks outside of mainland China are in Singapore, where around 40 cases have been confirmed, in Thailand with 32 cases and in South Korea and Japan with around 26 cases each. Dozens of cases have also been confirmed on board a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

Cruise ship lock

Cruise ships have become an important battleground to curb the spread of the virus.

In addition to the ship in Yokohama, two ships were quarantined in the United States and Hong Kong. Passengers and crew members were checked for the virus.

Royal Caribbean ‘s cruise ship Anthem of the Seas, which has been docked in Bayonne, New Jersey since its return on Friday, is due to depart on Monday The lake sting after four passengers hospitalized for further evaluation showed no signs of the virus.

All 3,600 people on board the World Dream ship in Hong Kong can quarantine on Monday after five days. Health officials said everyone on board had tested negative.

Passengers aboard the Princess Cruises in Yokohama were less fortunate. So far, at least 70 passengers have tested positive for the corona virus as a sign of a complete outbreak on board, one of the largest outside mainland China.

These cruise passengers have been in strict quarantine for over a week and are confined to their cabins as medical personnel conduct tests on 3,700 people on board.

Princess Cruises offers a full refund to all passengers on board. The company’s president, Jan Swartz, thanked the passengers for their “perseverance and understanding”.

“All funds paid to Princess Cruises, including your cruise tariff, round trip with Princess Air, hotels before or after the cruise plus, transfers, prepaid shore excursions, tips and other items, as well as taxes, fees and port fees, will be refunded to the original payment method “Wrote Swartz.

Swartz said the company would “reimburse reasonable independent expenses,” along with air travel, transfers, or pre / post cruise hotels. Each guest also receives a 100% credit for future cruises that corresponds to the quarantined passengers, Swartz wrote. This credit must be applied for by February 28, 2021.

“We sincerely hope that the refund and credit will help at least relieve some of the stress you are feeling right now,” Swartz wrote in a letter to the passengers.

Citizen journalist missing

There was outrage in China on Friday when news of Li Wenliang’s death surfaced. Li, a doctor in Wuhan, had tried to warn friends about the spread of a new virus, but was arrested by the city police for “making out”. He was later celebrated as a whistleblower by both the public and the state media, but was soon hospitalized for the virus.

After Li’s death, the Chinese authorities struggled to control the narrative, especially since the censors appeared to be trying to massage the timing of the announcement and deleted posts announcing his death. Hundreds of thousands of published demands for freedom of speech on the Internet – a rare challenge for the authorities who have deleted posts from the left and right.

The story seemed to repeat itself over the weekend when it turned out that citizen journalist Chen Qiushi had been missing for several days. Chen, who had critically reported from Wuhan, was missing on Thursday evening when hundreds of thousands of people in China started demanding online freedom of speech.

Friends and family later learned from the police that he had been quarantined. By Sunday, Chen’s disappearance on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform, had grown in importance, and many pleaded for his release.

“I hope the government can treat Chen Qiushi fairly and fairly,” wrote one user on Sunday morning. “We can no longer afford a second Li Wenliang!”

In the early days of the outbreak, strict censorship and narrative control were alleged to help spread the virus from Wuhan to the rest of the country. Officials in the city downplayed the severity of the virus in public, although there was evidence that it spread from person to person.

Draconian controls

While some Chinese cities will try to get back to normal or at least business and employees will work from home, others are introducing stricter controls.

In a joint statement on Saturday, China’s National Health Commission, the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Public Security announced seven “medical crimes” that would be severely punished during the epidemic.

These include attacks on medical personnel, rejection of medical controls, and damage or destruction of property in medical facilities.

According to the statement, anyone who violates new anti-virus regulations is quickly prosecuted and faces arrest, prison or even the death penalty.

Many cities and provinces have introduced mandatory self-quarantine policies for people returning from other parts of the country. Transport to and from Hubei is still severely disrupted.

As the virus continued to spread, Wuhan announced on Saturday that its second, quickly built, new hospital was ready to accept patients.

The Leishenshan hospital, which was built from scratch to accommodate the victims of the coronavirus, can accommodate up to 1,500 patients and will have 32 wards, the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

CCTV said the first team of medical staff arrived at the hospital on Saturday.

The National Health Commission also announced at a press conference on Saturday that it had chosen a tentative official name for the virus – Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia [NCP].